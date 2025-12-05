Renaissance BioScience Secures Mexican Patent for Novel RNA Production and Delivery Technology

Vancouver, Canada — December 4, 2025 — Renaissance BioScience Corp., a global leader in bioengineered yeast for the agriculture, food, environmental and energy industries, is pleased to announce the grant of another patent for its innovative yeast-based platform technology that enables low-cost production and effective delivery of RNA. Awarded by the Mexican patent office, this is the third patent issued for the company’s RNA technology following earlier grants in China and Australia, with additional jurisdictions pending. This new patent expands Renaissance’s robust IP portfolio of issued and pending patents for yeast-based technology patents across multiple end-use markets.
Renaissance’s most advanced commercial application of this RNA production and delivery system is a suite of RNAi-based biopesticide products that provide precise, targeted pest control. These products offer a strong environmental safety profile compared with broad-spectrum chemical pesticides, while maintaining competitive production costs at scale. Equally importantly, the technology integrates smoothly into current farming practices and equipment.
Dr. John Husnik, Renaissance’s CSO and Office of the CEO, commented on the new patent: “This patent from the Mexican office confirms the novelty and importance of our yeast-based RNA technology for producing, protecting and delivering next-generation RNA bioactive molecules. In addition to biopesticides, this platform offers exciting opportunities across a wide range of multi-billion-dollar commercial markets.”
About Renaissance BioScience Corp.
Based in Vancouver, Canada, Renaissance is a global leading yeast bioengineering company developing innovative, market-ready, functional microorganisms that provide cost-effective solutions to address environmental and industrial challenges in agriculture, animal and human health, food, energy, and more. More information: www.renaissancebioscience.com.
For media information:
Steve Campbell
Campbell & Company Strategies Inc.
For commercial inquiries:
Sam Lee, PhD
Business Development & Strategy
Renaissance BioScience Corp.
slee@renaissancebioscience.com