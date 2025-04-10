Relief Therapeutics Reports 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF)(OTCQB:RLFTY ) (Relief), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today published its 2024 Annual Report and provided a corporate update.

In his annual letter to shareholders, Dr. Raghuram Selvaraju, chairman of the board of directors, emphasized the Company’s operational achievements, pipeline momentum, and strengthened financial position. “This past year, we built a stronger foundation and made measurable progress in executing our plans as we advanced our core pipeline and optimized our commercial strategy, always guided by our commitment to delivering meaningful solutions for patients with unmet medical needs,” said Dr. Selvaraju. “We are particularly excited by the continued progress of RLF-OD032, our next-generation liquid sapropterin formulation for phenylketonuria, and RLF-TD011, our proprietary hypochlorous acid solution for epidermolysis bullosa. We look forward to important clinical and regulatory milestones in 2025.”

Relief is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatment paradigms and improving the lives of patients with rare and debilitating diseases. With core expertise in drug delivery systems and drug repurposing, Relief’s clinical pipeline includes innovative treatments designed to address critical unmet medical needs in rare dermatological, metabolic and respiratory conditions. The Company has also successfully brought several approved products to market through licensing and distribution partnerships. Headquartered in Geneva, Relief is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbols RLFTF and RLFTY. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com

