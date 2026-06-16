Rejoni, Inc. Secures $25 Million in Financing to Accelerate the Juveena® Hydrogel System Toward FDA Approval and Launch

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rejoni, Inc., a privately held clinical-stage company based in Bedford, MA, dedicated to elevating uterine health through innovative biomaterial therapies, today announced the closing of a $25 million financing, with new and existing investors including Clavyst Bio, Amed Ventures, Ascension Ventures, Catalyst Health Ventures, Delos Capital, FemHealth Ventures, Iyengar Capital, and Sparta Group.

The proceeds will be used to build the foundation for the Juveena Hydrogel System, Rejoni’s first product. Juveena is designed to support endometrial healing within the uterine cavity following endometrial trauma associated with intrauterine surgery, a leading cause of intrauterine adhesions. Rejoni expects to scale manufacturing and supply operations, invest in market access, physician and patient engagement, and prepare for commercial launch of Juveena when approved by the U.S. FDA.

“Uterine health has been underserved for too long, and this financing puts us in a position to change that. We are building the infrastructure, commercial readiness, market access, and physician engagement to ensure we can move quickly when Juveena is approved,” said John Nealon, Chief Executive Officer of Rejoni, Inc.

“This financing marks an important milestone in Rejoni’s evolution from building the science to preparing for launch. John and the team have the experience and drive to execute on this opportunity, and I remain fully committed to this mission,” said Amar Sawhney, Founder and Chairman of Rejoni, Inc.

About Rejoni, Inc.

Rejoni, Inc. is a privately held company based in Bedford, MA focused on the development and commercialization of gynecological products using its proprietary biomaterials. The company, founded in June 2020, is the latest by serial entrepreneur Amar Sawhney who also founded Confluent Surgical, Ocular Therapeutix, and Augmenix, Inc. More information about Rejoni can be found at www.rejoni.com.

About the Juveena Hydrogel System

The Juveena Hydrogel System is an investigational hydrogel system designed specifically to help reduce the incidence and severity of intrauterine adhesions (IUAs). The system uses a proprietary transcervical catheter to place a soft, temporary hydrogel spacer within the uterine cavity, acting as a spacer during the healing process. Juveena is pending FDA approval and is not available for sale or commercial distribution.

Nicole Shugrue

VP Market Access & Development, Rejoni, Inc.

Nicole.Shugrue@Rejoni.com