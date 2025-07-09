Regenerating the Pancreas: DRI Scientists Demonstrate Diabetes Reversal in Preclinical Model Using Small Peptide

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In major diabetes research news just published in Nature Communications, scientists at the Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) at the University of Miami have shown that a small peptide, called THR-123, can trigger regeneration of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, restoring normal blood sugar levels in pre-clinical experimental models. This regenerative effect, achieved without cell transplantation, offers new hope for treating insulin-dependent diabetes through pharmacological means.

Led by Drs. Juan Domínguez-Bendala and Ricardo Pastori at the DRI, this discovery builds on over a decade of work uncovering the potential of dormant progenitor cells that reside within the pancreatic ducts. These stem-like cells, found also in patients with type 1 diabetes (T1D), can be reactivated to form new pancreatic tissue when stimulated with specific growth factors.

Earlier work at the DRI demonstrated that BMP-7 (https://diabetesresearch.org/research_progress/first-ever-dynamic-analysis-of-pancreatic-regeneration-in-human-t1d/), a naturally occurring protein used clinically for other indications, could regenerate functional beta cells in ex vivo slices of the pancreas from T1D donors. The current study advances this concept by testing a BMP-7 mimetic, the peptide THR-123, in live diabetic models.

Importantly, THR molecules are small, stable, and cost-effective peptides with prior clinical testing in unrelated conditions, potentially streamlining the path toward human application.

“This study confirms that the pancreas harbors a regenerative capacity we can pharmacologically awaken,” said Dr. Juan Domínguez-Bendala, Director of Stem Cell and Pancreatic Regeneration Programs at the DRI. “It is the strongest evidence to date that regeneration from within is not just a concept: it is a testable, achievable strategy.”

“Our findings chart a clear course toward a new class of regenerative treatments for insulin-dependent diabetes,” added Dr. Ricardo Pastori, Professor of Medicine at the University of Miami. “We are not just replacing lost cells, we are teaching the pancreas to heal itself.”

The research was enabled by the use of advanced organotypic slice platforms and custom imaging technologies developed at the DRI, which allowed for direct observation of regeneration in both mouse and human pancreatic tissue.

The study was partially supported by the Diabetes Research Institute Foundation and represents a significant step toward the Institute’s mission to cure diabetes.

About the Diabetes Research Institute and Foundation

The DRI is a comprehensive, multidisciplinary research center and recognized world leader in the field. By working in close collaboration with cure-focused partners in real-time across the globe, we can accelerate the pace of discovery and ensure that the best ideas are quickly translated into actionable clinical research.

The DRI Foundation (DRIF), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, is the organization of choice for those who are serious, passionate and committed to preventing and curing diabetes. Our mission – to provide the DRI with the funding necessary to advance critical research – is a testament to the belief that tomorrow is not soon enough to change the lives of people living with diabetes.

DRIF donors support researchers with funding necessary to initiate critical cure-focused research, thus better positioning our scientists to compete for additional research funding. Donor support is also an important source of bridge funding, which researchers utilize to cover funding gaps and to accelerate the translation of novel research into transformational therapies for patients. Private philanthropic support is more important than ever! For more information, please visit www.diabetesresearch.org or call 800-321-3437.

