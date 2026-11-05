Regen BioPharma, Inc. Provides Shareholder Update on Company’s Activities and Direction

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTC ID: RGBP and RGBPP) Update on Regen’s recent activities (i.e.: debt payoff, financing, potential joint ventures):

The Company has recently paid off 2 outstanding convertible notes totaling approximately $60,000. The payoff was funded with proceeds obtained through the issuance of a promissory note to Coventry Enterprises LLC. The Company entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Coventry Enterprises LLC providing for an equity financing facility. This Equity Line Agreement provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions in the Equity Line Agreement and pursuant to an effective Registration Statement, Coventry is committed to purchase up to Ten Million Dollars ($10,000,000) of shares of common stock over the 36-month term of the Equity Line Agreement. The Company is pursuing joint ventures relating to research programs utilizing artificial intelligence modeling for clinical trials. It is anticipated that a nonbinding Letter of Intent will be signed shortly. The Company’s website appears to have been hacked. A website developer has been retained and is in the process of creating a new website for the Company. It also appears as if Regan’s X account has been hacked, impairing our ability to circulate news and updates through social media. The Company is working on remedying this problem. The contact information card on the Company’s current website is now working. If you have any questions or comments feel free to utilize the contact information card. The Company’s CEO anticipates presenting at the Emerging Markets conference in the near future so that shareholders can be updated in real time.





About Regen BioPharma, Inc.

Regen BioPharma, Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (OTC ID: RGBP) and (OTC ID: RGBPP). The Company is focused on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing novel technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/ II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on mRNA and small molecule therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune disorders. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

Disclaimer: This news announcement may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Regen BioPharma Inc.

David R. Koos, Ph.D.

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

+1-619-722-5505 Phone

Email: david.koos@regenbiopharmainc.com or

david.koos@regenbiopharma.com

X (formerly twitter): https: //x.com/TheRegenBio