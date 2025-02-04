Red Nucleus Announces Acquisition of Coeus

Strategic Investment Enhances Red Nucleus’ Market Access Services

YARDLEY, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Nucleus, a leading provider of strategic services across research and development, medical affairs, market access, commercial solutions, and learning and development, today announced that it has acquired COEUS, a multi-specialty, commercially aligned consultancy offering a comprehensive suite of informed solutions for successful engagement with organized customers, providers, and patients. Established in 2009 and recognized as a leader in market access consulting and communication services, COEUS’ capabilities around payor outreach, engagement, and education will augment Red Nucleus’ industry-leading market access services for the world’s leading life science organizations.





COEUS’ team of industry experts and extensive network of partners and advisors provide comprehensive commercial support throughout the entire drug development process. Specifically, its Market Access division helps clients craft strategies for managed care, pricing, and contracting, while also offering expertise in market access insights, HEOR strategy and execution, patient access, distribution, and advocacy/policy initiatives. The company claims core strength in commercializing gene and cell, rare disease, and oncology therapies.

“Our core mission is to support the world’s leading life science companies bring critical new therapies to market, helping the patients who need them most,” said Mike Menta, CEO, Red Nucleus. “The extraordinary team at COEUS, and the capabilities they’ve built around market access, complement Red Nucleus’ industry-leading offerings in this space. Together, we have created the industry’s leading market access business. Our combined strength provides an invaluable benefit to our customers as we help ensure that life-saving drugs are made available to patients.”

“Red Nucleus is the ideal home for the COEUS team, our clients, and the patients we serve,” said Marc Hixson, CEO of COEUS. “With a shared commitment to helping innovative life sciences companies turn molecules into life-saving therapies, we look forward to expanding our services and advancing this vital mission together.” Hixson will continue to lead COEUS.

About Red Nucleus

Red Nucleus (rednucleus.com) is a global strategic partner with decades of experience across the entire life sciences product life cycle. The company excels in providing clients with unique insights and efficiencies to support their journey to improve health outcomes and ultimately the quality of people’s lives. Red Nucleus’ “Red Thread” weaves together a full suite of products and services from learning & development, research and development, medical affairs, market access and commercial solutions, which leads the company’s life sciences customers to accelerated transformational success. With offices worldwide in eight countries, our commitment to quality and on-time delivery is unrivaled in the industry.

About COEUS

Established in 2009, COEUS (1coeus.com) is a leading healthcare consulting, communications, technology, and talent firm. The company offers clients a variety of services to various stakeholders throughout the healthcare ecosystem including all payers and emerging or more established drug manufacturers. Now part of Red Nucleus, COEUS leverages the deep knowledge and experience of the company’s many subject matter experts. The company works on all drug types with a particular focus on gene and cell therapies, rare disease, and oncology. In its 15-year history, the company has supported the launch of more than 130 pharmaceutical brands and has worked with more than 300 pharma clients including many top global pharmaceutical manufacturers.

