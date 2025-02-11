Recombinant Proteins Market Size to Hit USD 8.66 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global recombinant proteins market size was estimated at USD 3.25 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 8.66 billion by 2034, poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2025 to 2034. The global recombinant proteins market growth is attributed to the increasing preference for biopharmaceuticals, such as therapeutic enzymes, vaccines, and monoclonal antibodies.

Recombinant Proteins Market Key Takeaways:

· North America dominated the recombinant proteins market with a share of 42.0% in 2024

· The cytokines & growth factors segment held the largest share of 24.6% of the market in 2024.

· The antibodies segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

· The therapeutics segment dominated the global market with a share of 34.2% in 2024.

· The drug discovery & development segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

· The pharma & biotechnology companies segment captured the largest market share of 39.0% in 2024.

· The academic & research institutes segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

· The mammalian segment held the largest revenue share of 42.1% of recombinant proteins market in 2024.

· The bacterial cells segment is expected to show a lucrative growth rate from 2025 to 2034.

U.S. Recombinant Proteins Market Size and Growth 2025 to 2034

The U.S. recombinant proteins market size is evaluated at USD 1.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 2.7 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.44% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the recombinant proteins market with a share of 42.0% in 2024. The market growth in the region is attributed to the increasing availability of healthcare infrastructure, various major market players, and rising research expenditure. Furthermore, chronic diseases are spreading throughout the region, thereby recombinant proteins are one of the tested treatments for these diseases.

U.S. Recombinant Proteins Market Trends

The U.S. is dominated the market growth and emerged as a dynamic and growing sector within the life sciences market. The market growth in the U.S. is attributed to the expansion of biotechnology, which further creates the demand for well-characterized and highly purified proteins for research purposes.

Rising Government Initiatives: Asian Countries to Boom Rapidly Asia Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The recombinant proteins market growth is attributed to the increasing prevalence of target diseases in geriatric population, rising favorable government regulations, and increasing private and public funding for research and development for recombinant protein studies.

China Recombinant Proteins Market Trends

The rising investments in cancer research and stem cells from private organization and the government is expected to drive the market growth in China. By using innovative technologies, these investments help develop infrastructure for research institutes and academic institutes.

The recombinant proteins market deals with the innovation of novel therapies used in the treatment of various chronic diseases such as cancer and others. This protein production requires a special technique called recombinant DNA technology. The ongoing advancements and developments in the pharmacological sector led to the constant innovations of proteins that are utilized as crucial therapeutic treatments in various human diseases.

The rising expenditure on biological drugs and growing research and development activities are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the recombinant proteins market. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising technological advancements in various fields, and the growing initiatives from the government are further expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

One of the major opportunities driving recombinant proteins market growth is the rising technological advancements in gene editing technologies. Gene editing technologies play an important role in the optimization and development of recombinant proteins. These technologies encourage researchers to make precise modifications to the genetic code and provide a method to enhance the functionality, stability, and expression of proteins produced using recombinant DNA technology, which is further expected to enhance market growth.

Artificial intelligence can play an important role in improving recombinant proteins. Artificial intelligence is utilized to enhance personalized patient treatment plans. The data driven through sequencing technologies are analyzed by AI technologies, allowing quick and precise diagnosis of genetic variations responsible for a specific disease. In addition, the use of AI provides accurate results and helps doctors prescribe the most convenient treatment for the patient, which is further expected to revolutionize the growth of the recombinant proteins market.

Market Trends

· Rise of research in biologics: To introduce novel solutions for various diseases, the wide growth of the healthcare industry across the globe increases the investment in research and development. In addition, rising government funding for biotechnological businesses is expected to drive the growth of the recombinant proteins market.

· The rising technological advancements: The rising technological advancements in several industries related to recombinant proteins are expected to drive the market growth. Advanced chromatography protein purification methods such as FPLC and HPLC provide highly purified clinical-grade recombinant proteins.

Recombinant Proteins Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 3.58 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 8.66 billion Growth rate CAGR of 10.3% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Application, End use, Host Cell, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; Germany; UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; Australia; South Korea; Brazil; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE. Key companies profiled Sino Biological, Inc.; R&D Systems, Inc.; GenScript; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Merck KGaA; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Proteintech Group, Inc.; Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.; Abnova Corporation; RayBiotech Life Inc.; STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Segment Insights

By Product Insights

The cytokines & growth factors segment held the largest share of 24.6% of the market in 2024. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the rising financing for research and development in the fight against cancer and the increasing need for recombinant protein products in regenerative medicine. Cytokines and growth factors play an important role in cancer research.

The antibodies segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Recombinant antibodies are widely used in diagnostic assays, such as immunohistochemistry, western blotting, and ELISA. Their high sensitivity and specificity make them ideal for detecting disease-related antigens and biomarkers, which increases their demand for diagnostic applications, especially for diseases such as autoimmune diseases, infections, and cancer.

By Application Insights

The therapeutics segment dominated the global market with a share of 34.2% in 2024. The segment growth in the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of diseases such as immune diseases, genetic diseases, cancer, and metabolic diseases.

The drug discovery and development segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Protein therapeutics provide highly effective treatment for diseases such as anemia, hemophilia, infectious diseases, cancer, and diabetes. The demand for the development of effective recombinant proteins, with such growth in the diabetic population.

By End Use Insights

The pharma & biotechnology companies segment captured the largest market share of 39.0% in 2024. The segment growth in the growth is attributed to the rising competition among players, the increasing market demand, and inclination towards biosimilars and biologics. In addition, rising research and development activities by bio-manufacturers and advanced bioprocessing tools are further expected to drive segment growth.

The academic and research institutes’ segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth in the market is driven by the rising research and development sector and increasing collaboration and partnerships between industries and academia.

By Host Cell Insights

The mammalian segment held the largest revenue share of 42.1% of recombinant proteins market in 2024. The growth in the market is attributed to the rising research and development efforts and the increasing prevalence of cancer. As the market for biologics and proteomics increases, mammalian protein expression is becoming increasingly in demand. Protein expression systems are simple to involve in high throughput systems for effective proteomics and biologics investigations since they are provided easily, which further drives segment growth.

The bacterial cells segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The growth in segment in the region is attributed to the increasing use of bacterial cells as host cells in research and biotechnology. Due to ease of handling, well-characterized genetics, and rapid growth, bacterial cells are favorable for protein expression. In addition, the increasing demand for a wide range of applications, including antibodies and drug development is further expected to drive segment growth.

Some of the prominent players in the recombinant proteins market include:

· Sino Biological, Inc.

· Bio-Techne

· GenScript

· Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

· Merck KGaA

· Thermo Fisher Scientific

· Proteintech Group, Inc.

· Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

· Abnova Corporation

· RayBiotech Life Inc.

· STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Recombinant Proteins Market Recent Developments

· In June 2024, Syngene International Ltd announced the launch of its new protein production platform, ExcellGene. Using a transposon-based technology and cell line, this platform in-licensed from a Swiss biotech services company, paired with development processes and clone selection, promised significant improvement in precision and efficiency.

· In September 2024, Axio BioPharma, a provider of high-quality recombinant proteins launched protein manufacturing services. The aim behind this launch was to meet the growing demands of the biopharmaceutical industry

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the recombinant proteins market

By Product

· Cytokines & Growth Factors

o Interferons (IFNs)

o Interleukins (ILs)

o Others

· Antibodies

· Immune checkpoint proteins

· Virus Antigens

· Enzymes

o Kinases

o Metabolic enzymes

o Others

· Recombinant Regulatory Protein

· Hormones

· Others

By Application

· Drug Discovery & Development

· Therapeutics

o Biologics

o Vaccines

o Cell & Gene Therapies

o Others

· Research

· Others

By End Use

· Pharma & Biotechnology Companies

· Academic & Research Institutes

· Diagnostic Laboratories

· Others

By Host Cell

· Mammalian systems

· Insect Cells

· Yeast & Fungi

· Bacterial Cells

· Others

By Regional

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

