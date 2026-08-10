Reacta Healthcare Announces the Appointment of Iedena Lima as Head of Research and Development

Extensive Pharma and Medtech Sector Experience Strengthens Senior Leadership to Support Growth and Strategic Expansion

DEESIDE, United Kingdom, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reacta Healthcare, a leading developer and manufacturer of pharmaceutical-grade oral food challenge (OFC) products for food allergy diagnostics, today announces the appointment of Iedena Lima as Head of Research and Development (R&D). She will also serve as a member of the company’s Senior Leadership Team.

Iedena brings more than 20 years of pharmaceutical development and leadership experience across formulation development, regulatory strategy, process validation, and commercial product development within GMP-regulated environments. At Reacta she will lead the continued evolution of the company’s R&D function as it expands the product portfolio and global clinical trial support capabilities.

Iedena joins from Wockhardt UK, where she held a number of senior R&D leadership roles, most recently serving as Head of Research and Development. During her career, she has led global development programmes supporting product approvals across global markets, while driving improvements in development efficiency, technical governance, and cross-functional integration. Previous experience includes senior positions at Advanced Woundcare and Hikma Pharmaceuticals.

Paul Abrahams, CEO of Reacta Healthcare said: “I am delighted to welcome Iedena to the team. Her appointment supports Reacta’s long-term strategy to strengthen and scale our development function, support international growth, and further position the company at the forefront of food allergy diagnostics and clinical research.”

Iedena Lima, Head of Research and Development of Reacta Healthcare said: “Reacta is already a leader in applying pharmaceutical industry standards to improve the safety, accuracy and efficiency of food allergy testing. I look forward to working with the team to develop our portfolio and serve the growing customer base for our OFC products which play a vital role in the development of therapies and diagnostics to transform the lives of the millions of people living with food allergy worldwide.”

About Reacta Healthcare

Reacta Healthcare is an innovative company setting a new standard in oral food challenge (OFC) products to empower the development of therapies and diagnostics to transform the lives of the millions of people living with food allergy worldwide. The Company manufactures its products in a dedicated pharmaceutical GMP licensed-facility in the UK.

The only OFC supplier working to this standard and operating worldwide. Reacta Healthcare has been supplying clinical trials since 2017 and its OFC products have been used at over 300 sites in Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

A fast-growing, profitable private company, Reacta Healthcare works with biotechnology companies, CROs and pharmaceutical majors globally and is drawing on its heritage and proven track record in food and pharmaceutical science to develop a rich pipeline of future products and solutions for the allergy market. Patents for its challenge meals have been granted in a number of countries.

https://www.reactahealthcare.com/

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Media Contacts

At the company - Lara Marks

Marketing & Communications Officer

E: lara.marks@reactahealthcare.com T: +44 (0)3332 423 042

Charles Consultants

Sue Charles - E: Sue@charles-consultants.com T: +44 (0)7968 726585

Chris Gardner - E: Chris@CGComms.onmicrosoft.com T: +44 (0)7956 0310