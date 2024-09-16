Ray Therapeutics Appoints Christopher Whitmore as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CFO--Ray Therapeutics, a leading optogenetics company, announced today the appointment of Christopher Whitmore as Chief Financial Officer.









Mr. Whitmore is a highly accomplished executive who brings over 20 years of strategic finance, accounting, and operational expertise. His deep experience spans from early-stage biotech to publicly-traded companies, with a focus on both private and public capital raising. He most recently served as CFO at Immune-Onc where he was instrumental in supporting the company’s progress into later-stage clinical trials, fundraising and executing strategic collaborations with Roche and Beigene. His leadership experience also includes management positions at Harpoon Therapeutics and Immune Design (both acquired by Merck), AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, and Sangamo Therapeutics.

“Chris brings extensive experience leading high-performing teams in the private and public sectors. He has a proven track record of success in our industry, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team as we enter a new and exciting stage of development,” said Paul Bresge, CEO, Ray Therapeutics. “Chris will be an invaluable asset to our leadership team as we advance our clinical pipeline of optogenetic therapies to restore vision in patients with degenerative retinal diseases.”

“I am excited to join Ray Therapeutics at such a dynamic time and I couldn’t be prouder to support the company’s mission to demonstrate the power and restorative capabilities of optogenetics for so many individuals with high unmet need. I am very much aligned with Paul’s patient-centric approach and look forward to working with Paul and the rest of the team to advance our pipeline,” said Chris Whitmore, Chief Financial Officer, Ray Therapeutics.

Mr. Whitmore started his career at KPMG LLP, where he served as a manager in the audit practice. He received his B.A. in Business Economics from the University of California, Santa Barbara and holds an active CPA license.

About Ray Therapeutics

Ray Therapeutics is developing novel optogenetics gene therapies for patients with blinding diseases. The company is developing its lead candidate RTx-015 in retinitis pigmentosa, a degenerative retinal disease with significant unmet medical need. Our mission is to use optogenetics to restore vision, independent of genetic mutation for patients with inherited retinal diseases. Ray Therapeutics is based in Berkeley, CA. For additional information, visit www.raytherapeutics.com.

