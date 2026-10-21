Rapid Micro Biosystems to Participate at the PDA Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference 2026

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission-critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced its participation as a sponsor of the PDA Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference 2026, taking place in Washington, D.C. from October 26-28.

The conference brings together microbiology professionals, quality leaders and regulatory experts from across the pharmaceutical industry to share practical experience, emerging technologies and evolving regulatory perspectives shaping the future of pharmaceutical microbiology.

“We are encouraged by the rapidly growing industry focus on modernizing microbial quality control through greater automation, digitalization and data integrity,” said Robert Spignesi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rapid Micro Biosystems. “Seeing the Growth Direct® platform as the focal point of multiple conference presentations from leading top 20 pharmaceutical companies reflects the increasingly important role that full automation and data-driven quality operations are playing with respect to automating mission critical workflows, regulatory compliance and standardization. We look forward to engaging with customers and industry experts as they share practical experiences leveraging automation to advance quality and operational efficiency across their organizations.”

Attendees are invited to visit Rapid Micro Biosystems at Booth 101: Explore the Future of Microbial QC and learn how leading pharmaceutical manufacturers are modernizing microbial quality control through automation and digitalization with the Growth Direct platform.

As part of the conference program, Rapid Micro Biosystems technologies will be featured in a presentation by Sophia Pfeiffer, Head of Modern Microbial Technologies at Boehringer Ingelheim:

Evaluation of RMBNucleus™ Mold Alarm – Growth Direct System: Leveraging Computer Vision and AI for Early Detection of Mold Contamination – Monday, October 26, 1:10 p.m. ET



Additional conference presentations will explore how automated rapid microbiological methods using the Growth Direct platform can strengthen data integrity, inspection readiness and regulatory compliance. These sessions will also share real-world experiences implementing standardized and automated microbiology workflows with the Growth Direct platform, including considerations for accelerating adoption and improving efficiency across environmental monitoring and bioburden testing programs.

The Growth Direct platform is the industry’s leading fully automated, non-destructive, growth-based platform for microbial quality control testing. The platform delivers faster time to results, improved data integrity, enhanced accuracy, and greater operational efficiency across environmental monitoring, water testing, bioburden, and sterility applications.

To learn more about the Company and the Growth Direct platform, please visit: Rapid Micro Biosystems .

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.

Rapid Micro Biosystems intends to use the Investor Relations page of its website as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor its website in addition to following press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained herein that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding its collaboration with MilliporeSigma.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “outlook,” “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “positioned,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to risks related to, the Company's ability to achieve positive cash flow; the Company's ability to achieve its business objectives; the Company's significant losses since inception; the Company’s ability to meet its publicly announced guidance and other expectations about its business and operations; the Company's ability to fulfill customer orders on its anticipated timelines or at all; the impact of the Company's existing and any future indebtedness on its ability to operate its business; the Company’s ability to access any future tranches under its debt facility and to comply with all of its obligations thereunder; the Company’s limited experience in marketing and sales and the effectiveness of its sales processes; the Company’s need to develop new products and adapt to technological changes; the Company’s ability to establish and maintain its position as a leading provider of automated microbial quality control testing; the Company’s ability to maintain its manufacturing facility; the Company's ability to improve the gross margins of its products and services; risks related to third-parties; the Company’s ability to retain key management and other employees; risks related to regulatory and intellectual property matters; risks related to supply chain disruptions and the impact of inflation; risks associated with macroeconomic events and uncertainty, including with respect to tariff and trade policy in the U.S. and abroad, as well as activity in the Company's industry and in the general economy; and the other important factors outlined under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of its website at investors.rapidmicrobio.com. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this release to reflect changes since the date of this release, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT: Rapid Micro Biosystems Investor Contact: Michael Beaulieu, CFA Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications investors@rapidmicrobio.com Rapid Micro Biosystems Media Contact: media@rapidmicrobio.com