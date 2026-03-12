Rapid Micro Biosystems Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides 2026 Guidance

Reports record fourth quarter 2025 total revenue of $11.3 million , representing 37% growth compared to fourth quarter 2024





LEXINGTON, Mass., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID) (the “Company”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

“We closed 2025 with significant momentum, delivering 20% year-over-year revenue growth,” said Robert Spignesi, President and CEO. “Our performance was highlighted by key commercial wins, including a record multi-system order from Amgen in the fourth quarter. This trajectory has continued into 2026, underscored by a meaningful multi-system order from Samsung Biologics in the first quarter. These milestones demonstrate the accelerating global adoption of the Growth Direct platform as our customers standardize on our technology across their manufacturing networks. Looking ahead, we expect our proven track record of consistent execution to further advance our strategic priorities of accelerating Growth Direct system placements, expanding gross margin, delivering new product innovation and prudently managing our cash.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $11.3 million, compared to $8.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 37%. The Company placed 16 Growth Direct systems and completed the validation of 3 customer systems in the fourth quarter. Product revenue increased by 78% to $9.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $5.2 million in Q4 2024. Service revenue decreased by 34% to $2.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $3.0 million in Q4 2024, due to the volume of validation activities in each period. Recurring revenue increased by 10% to $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $4.2 million in Q4 2024.

Total cost of revenue was $11.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $7.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross margin percentage in the fourth quarter of 2025 was negative 3% compared to positive 12% in the fourth quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted total gross margin percentage was 7% in the fourth quarter of 2025 excluding the write-off of unusable inventory and related warranty expense.

Total operating expenses increased by 6% to $11.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $11.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Research and development expenses decreased by 5%, sales and marketing expenses increased by 11%, and General and administrative expenses increased by 11%, in each case compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $12.5 million, compared to $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $0.28, compared to $0.22 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash were approximately $39.0 million and the Company has $25.0 million of unused capacity remaining under its debt facility with Trinity Capital as of December 31, 2025.

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the full year was $33.6 million in 2025, compared to $28.1 million in 2024, representing an increase of 20%. The Company placed 28 Growth Direct systems and completed the validation of 18 customer systems in 2025, and now has 190 cumulative systems placed and 155 cumulative systems validated globally. Product revenue increased by 25% to $23.4 million in 2025, compared to $18.7 million in 2024. Service revenue increased by 9% to $10.2 million in 2025, compared to $9.3 million in 2024. Recurring revenue increased by 15% to $17.8 million in 2025, compared to $15.5 million in 2024.

Total cost of revenue was $32.5 million in 2025, compared to $28.2 million in 2024. Gross margin percentage in the full year 2025 was 3% compared to 0% for the full year 2024. Non-GAAP adjusted total gross margin percentage was 6% in the full year 2025 excluding the write-off of unusable inventory and related warranty expense.

Total operating expenses decreased by 3% or $1.4 million to $48.4 million in 2025, compared to $49.8 million in 2024. Research and development expenses decreased by 7%, sales and marketing expenses decreased by 9%, and General and administrative expenses increased by 4%, in each case compared to 2024.

Net loss was $47.1 million in 2025, compared to $46.9 million in 2024, and net loss per share attributable to common shareholders was $1.05 in 2025, compared to $1.08 in 2024.

Full Year 2026 Outlook

For the full year 2026, the Company expects total revenue in the range of $37.0 million to $41.0 million including a range of 30 to 38 Growth Direct system placements and gross margins of approximately 20%.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The Company’s flagship Growth Direct system automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (“MQC”) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct system brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of MQC automation to deliver the faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The Company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the Company on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company is including in this press release "non-GAAP adjusted product gross margin," "non-GAAP adjusted product gross margin percentage," “non-GAAP adjusted total gross margin,” and “non-GAAP adjusted total gross margin percentage,” all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted product gross margin as product gross margin adjusted for certain charges to write-off unusable inventory and related warranty expense. Non-GAAP adjusted product gross margin percentage is defined as non-GAAP adjusted product gross margin divided by product revenue. The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted total gross margin as total gross margin adjusted for certain charges to write-off unusable inventory and related warranty expense. Non-GAAP adjusted total gross margin percentage is defined as non-GAAP adjusted total gross margin divided by total revenue.

The Company includes these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they allow investors to understand and evaluate the Company’s core operating performance and trends. In particular, the exclusion of certain items in calculating non-GAAP adjusted product gross margin, non-GAAP adjusted product gross margin percentage, non-GAAP adjusted total gross margin, and non-GAAP adjusted total gross margin percentage can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s core business. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, including the fact that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies because other companies may calculate non-GAAP adjusted product gross margin, non-GAAP adjusted product gross percentage, non-GAAP adjusted total gross margin, and non-GAAP adjusted total gross margin percentage differently than the Company does. For more information regarding these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables included at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s guidance for 2026, including with respect to total revenue, Growth Direct system placements and gross margins; expected placements of Growth Direct systems, anticipated timing of such placements and the impact on the Company’s revenue; expectations and goals with respect to continued improvement in gross margins and cash management.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “outlook,” “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “positioned,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement, including, but not limited to, the Company’s significant losses since inception; the Company’s ability to meet its publicly announced guidance and other expectations about its business and operations; the effectiveness of the Company’s sales and marketing efforts; the Company’s ability to sell and place its products with customers; the Company’s ability to develop new products and adapt to technological change; the Company’s ability to establish and maintain its position as a leading provider of automated microbial quality control testing; competition within the Company’s industry; the Company’s ability to maintain its manufacturing operations; the Company’s efforts to improve gross margins for its products; the Company’s ability to maintain and grow its relationships with its collaborators, including MilliporeSigma; the Company’s ability to manage its collaboration with MilliporeSigma and to realize the intended benefits of the distribution and collaboration agreement; the impact of the terms of the distribution and collaboration agreement on the Company’s business and results of operations; the Company’s ability to negotiate and enter into future collaboration opportunities with MillliporeSigma, and to realize the intended benefits therefrom; risks related to third-parties; the Company’s ability to retain key management and other employees; risks related to regulatory and intellectual property matters; risks related to supply chain disruptions and the impact of inflation; the impact of macroeconomic volatility on the Company’s business and operations; and the other important factors outlined under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 7, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of its website at investors.rapidmicrobio.com. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and does not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as may be required by law.





RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Product revenue $ 9,309 $ 5,223 $ 23,426 $ 18,728 Service revenue 1,973 2,995 10,161 9,323 Total revenue 11,282 8,218 33,587 28,051 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of product revenue 10,073 5,637 25,979 21,041 Cost of service revenue 1,538 1,599 6,561 7,119 Research and development 3,221 3,401 13,603 14,597 Sales and marketing 3,322 2,982 12,082 13,266 General and administrative 5,340 4,827 22,754 21,947 Total costs and operating expenses 23,494 18,446 80,979 77,970 Loss from operations (12,212 ) (10,228 ) (47,392 ) (49,919 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 457 588 1,509 3,204 Interest expense (809 ) (13 ) (1,090 ) (40 ) Other expense, net 80 (21 ) (110 ) (112 ) Total other income, net (272 ) 554 309 3,052 Loss before income taxes (12,484 ) (9,674 ) (47,083 ) (46,867 ) Income tax expense 14 (9 ) 40 22 Net loss $ (12,498 ) $ (9,665 ) $ (47,123 ) $ (46,889 ) Net loss per share — basic and diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (1.08 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic and diluted 44,619,124 43,768,689 44,679,341 43,575,705





RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,030 $ 16,911 Short-term investments 18,266 33,821 Accounts receivable 3,134 7,519 Inventory, net 17,593 20,200 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,145 2,466 Total current assets 61,168 80,917 Property and equipment, net 8,972 11,193 Right-of-use assets 4,109 5,163 Long-term investments — — Other long-term assets 319 531 Restricted cash 284 365 Total assets $ 74,852 $ 98,169 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,139 $ 2,535 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,316 7,217 Deferred revenue 4,734 6,599 Lease liabilities, short-term 1,298 1,214 Total current liabilities 18,487 17,565 Notes payable, net 18,902 — Warrant liability 186 — Lease liabilities, long-term 3,674 4,954 Other long-term liabilities 397 298 Total liabilities 41,646 22,817 Total stockholders’ equity 33,206 75,352 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 74,852 $ 98,169





RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

Unaudited Cash, Cash Equivalents, Investments and Restricted Cash

(in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,030 $ 16,911 Short-term investments 18,266 33,821 Restricted cash 284 365 Cash, cash equivalents, investments and restricted cash $ 38,580 $ 51,097





RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

Unaudited Product Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Adjusted Product Gross Margin Reconciliation and Calculation of Product Gross Margin Percentage and Non-GAAP Adjusted Product Gross Margin Percentage

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Product revenue $ 9,309 $ 5,223 $ 23,426 $ 18,728 Cost of product revenue 10,073 5,637 25,979 21,041 Product gross margin (764 ) (414 ) (2,553 ) (2,313 ) Write-off of unusable inventory and related warranty expense 1,122 — 1,122 — Non-GAAP adjusted product gross margin $ 358 $ (414 ) $ (1,431 ) $ (2,313 ) Product gross margin percentage (8 )% (8 )% (11 )% (12 )% Non-GAAP adjusted product gross margin percentage 4 % (8 )% (6 )% (12 )%





RAPID MICRO BIOSYSTEMS, INC.

Unaudited Total Gross Margin to Non-GAAP Adjusted Total Gross Margin

Reconciliation and Calculation of Total Gross Margin Percentage

and Non-GAAP Adjusted Total Gross Margin Percentage

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total revenue $ 11,282 $ 8,218 $ 33,587 $ 28,051 Cost of product revenue 10,073 5,637 25,979 21,041 Cost of service revenue 1,538 1,599 6,561 7,119 Total gross margin (329 ) 982 1,047 (109 ) Write-off of unusable inventory and related warranty expense 1,122 — 1,122 — Non-GAAP adjusted total gross margin $ 793 $ 982 $ 2,169 $ (109 ) Total gross margin percentage (3 )% 12 % 3 % — % Non-GAAP adjusted total gross margin percentage 7 % 12 % 6 % — %





