Press Releases

Rallybio to Present at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

February 25, 2025 | 
NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company translating scientific advances into transformative therapies for patients with devastating rare diseases, today announced that Stephen Uden, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Rallybio, will present a corporate overview at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 1:10 p.m. EST in Boston, MA.


A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Events and Presentations section of Rallybio’s website at www.rallybio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Rallybio

Rallybio (NASDAQ: RLYB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop and commercialize life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio has built a broad pipeline of promising product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with unmet medical needs in areas of maternal fetal health, complement dysregulation, hematology, and metabolic disorders. The Company has two clinical stage programs: RLYB212, an anti-HPA-1a antibody for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT) and RLYB116, a C5 inhibitor with the potential to treat several diseases of complement dysregulation, as well as additional programs in preclinical development. Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.rallybio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Investor Contacts
Samantha Tracy
Rallybio Corporation
(475) 47-RALLY (Ext. 282)
investors@rallybio.com

Kevin Lui
Precision AQ
(212) 698-8691
kevin.lui@precisionaq.com

Media Contact
media@rallybio.com

