Rallybio to Present at the 2025 Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company translating scientific advances into transformative therapies for patients with devastating rare diseases, today announced that Stephen Uden, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Rallybio, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible through the Events and Presentations section of Rallybio’s website at www.rallybio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Rallybio

Rallybio (NASDAQ: RLYB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop and commercialize life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio has built a pipeline of promising product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with unmet medical need in areas of complement dysregulation, hematology, and metabolic disorders. The Company’s lead program, RLYB116, is a differentiated C5 inhibitor with the potential to treat diseases of complement dysregulation. Rallybio also has two programs in preclinical development, including REV102, an ENPP1 inhibitor for the treatment of patients with hypophosphatasia (HPP), and RLYB332, a long-acting matriptase-2 antibody for the treatment of diseases of iron overload. Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.rallybio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

