Rakovina Therapeutics Management to Attend Partnering Meetings During JPM Week, January in San Francisco, California

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0) (“Rakovina” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies through AI-powered drug discovery, today announced that senior members of the Company’s executive leadership will be in San Francisco, California during the week of the annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (January 12-16, 2026) for a series of meetings with potential partners and members of the investment community.



In addition, members of the Rakovina team will participate in Fierce JPM Week as part of the week’s broader industry programming.



“JPM week brings together a broad cross-section of global biotech and pharma leaders, and it remains one of the most efficient windows of the year for high-quality, in-person partnering discussions,” said Jeffrey Bacha, executive chairman of Rakovina. “Given the interest in AI drug development and the excitement stemming from the Company’s most recent data presented at Society for Neuro-Oncology meeting in November 2025, we are looking forward to meeting with various groups to explore strategic opportunities aligned with Rakovina’s technology and long-term objectives.”

In a press release dated November 24th, the Company released key preclinical data that show its AI-designed ATR/mTOR dual inhibitors not only effectively penetrate the central nervous system (addressing a key shortcoming of current ATR inhibitors) but also match or exceed the potency of leading clinical comparators while co-targeting two critical cancer pathways, suggesting potential for improved treatment of PTEN-deficient and brain-involved tumors.



Parties interested in scheduling a meeting with Rakovina Therapeutics during the week are encouraged to contact the Company’s Director of Corporate Development, Michelle Seltenrich at: michelle.seltenrich@rakovinatherapeutics.com



About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ and Enki™ platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

