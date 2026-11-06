Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0) (OTCMKTS: RKVTF), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies through AI-powered drug discovery, announces that it has entered into agreements to settle an aggregate of $235,908.60 in outstanding obligations through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the “Settlement Shares”) at a deemed price of $0.175 per share, based on the closing price of the Company's common shares on November 4, 2026 (the “Debt Settlement”).

The Debt Settlement comprises $125,493.70 in accrued interest owing to holders of the Company's existing 12.0% unsecured convertible debentures and $110,414.90 in outstanding amounts payable to certain service providers.

The issuance of the Settlement Shares remains subject to all requisite regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). All Settlement Shares issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 124,000 stock options (the “Options”) to certain directors and consultants pursuant to the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

The Options have an exercise price of $0.20 per common share, expire five years from the date of grant and vest in equal quarterly instalments over a one-year period.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

For Further Information Contact:

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Kim Oishi

CEO

kim.oishi@rakovinatherapeutics.com

Mark Mitchell

Communications

IR@rakovinatherapeutics.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the Company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “is expected,” “expects,” “scheduled,” “intends,” “contemplates,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the Company’s management. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the biopharmaceutical industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally, and risks associated with growth and competition.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are referred to the Company’s most recent filings on SEDAR+ for a more complete discussion of applicable risk factors and their potential effects. Copies may be accessed through the Company’s profile page at www.sedarplus.ca.