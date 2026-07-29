Qureight Closes $20 Million Series B Financing

Round led by Molten Ventures alongside existing investors Hargreave Hale AIM VCT, XTX Ventures, Guinness Ventures, Meltwind, and Ascension

Investment will support Qureight’s next-generation AI-powered quantitative imaging platform to further accelerate clinical trials in lung fibrosis

Building a state of the art AI imaging laboratory will allow Qureight to move rapidly into new lung and heart diseases including asthma, pulmonary hypertension and bronchiectasis

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Qureight, an end-to-end imaging company that provides enterprise-grade imaging and precision endpoints for clinical trials with a focus on lung and heart disease, today announced it has raised $20 million in a Series B financing, led by Molten Ventures. Existing investors Hargreave Hale AIM VCT, XTX Ventures, Guinness Ventures, Meltwind, and Ascension also participated in the round. The new capital will support expansion of the Company’s 3D deep learning imaging portfolio, alongside commercial expansion to address demand across key new therapeutic markets for lung and heart diseases.

The company is building an AI imaging laboratory to house Qureight’s 3D chest imaging Foundation Model, significantly reducing both the data requirement and the time needed to develop new disease models. This will allow Qureight to bring new products to market in new disease areas where there is high demand for advanced imaging analytics to improve clinical trial design: asthma, pulmonary hypertension, bronchiectasis, and drug-induced lung toxicity. The new disease models will complement Qureight’s existing models in lung fibrosis and expand the Company’s market reach, solidifying its position as a leading imaging company with an end-to-end regulatory compliant disease-agnostic clinical trials platform. To support this growth and meet demand for its imaging CRO services, the funding will also allow Qureight to scale its commercial team, further strengthening its position in the market.

In addition, the funding will enable the development of Qureight’s AI-powered quantitative imaging analytics platform to further improve the speed and design of clinical trials. The Qureight platform includes:

Global imaging CRO services to improve image handling in clinical trials and support rapid site onboarding and patient inclusion decisions.

Proprietary AI Lung image biomarkers enable the quantification of compartment specific structural changes that indicate disease progression in a clinical trial.

Data science products including synthetic control arms that enable comparisons to real trial arms, reducing study costs and duration.

Qureight’s services are already being utilised by biopharma partners, providing real-time insights and precision endpoints to accelerate clinical trials in a number of fibrotic lung diseases.

“The global lung and heart clinical trials market is expected to grow to USD $27.5bn by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.9% over the next six years. We are strategically positioning ourselves to address this market with our end-to-end, integrated imaging platform for clinical trials. We are excited to bring on Molten Ventures to lead this new financing round and for Dr Inga Deakin to join our Board of Directors. I also welcome Anna Salim of Hargreave Hale to the Board, and thank all of our existing investors who participated in this round. Their ongoing support reflects the confidence in both our enterprise-grade imaging platform, and our world class team, to address a critical demand to accelerate clinical trials,” commented Dr Muhunthan Thillai, MD PhD, Co-founder and CEO, Qureight. “Expanding our 3D imaging deep learning models with our new AI laboratory will complement our existing dominance in lung fibrosis, allow us to enter new markets, and solidify our leadership position in the lung and heart imaging CRO market.”

Dr Inga Deakin PhD, Partner, Molten Ventures, added: “Qureight demonstrates how AI, powered by real-world data, can accelerate discovery and transform clinical research. The team’s rapid deployment of solutions in areas of unmet need underscores their unique capability to drive the next generation of medical innovation. We look forward to working with Muhunthan and the team as they deliver on this vision.”

For further information, please contact:

Zyme Communications

Katie Odgaard

Email: katie.odgaard@zymecommunications.com

Tel: +44 (0)7787 502 947

Qureight

Rebecca Simmons, COO

Email: r.simmons@qureight.com