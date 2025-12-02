QurAlis to Present Data From its Phase 1 Clinical Trial of QRL-101, a Potential Best-in-Class Selective Kv7.2/7.3 Ion Channel Opener, at American Epilepsy Society 2025 Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QurAlis Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company driving scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines that have the potential to alter the trajectory of neurodegenerative and neurological diseases, today announced that data from the company’s Phase 1 proof-of-mechanism clinical trial of QRL-101, a potentially best-in-class selective Kv7.2/7.3 ion channel opener, were selected for a poster presentation at the American Epilepsy Society (AES) 2025 Annual Meeting being held December 5-9, 2025 in Atlanta, GA.

Kv7.2/7.3 is a voltage-gated potassium channel whose role is crucial for the regulation of both neuronal excitability and membrane potential. QurAlis is currently planning a Phase 2 clinical trial to explore the effects of QRL-101 in developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE). Preclinical studies have demonstrated that QRL-101 is more potent and exhibits the potential for fewer clinical adverse events that ezogabine, a less selective, first-generation, Kv7.2/7.3 channel opener. QurAlis is also advancing QRL-101 in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

QRL-101-05 (NCT06681441) was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, three-way crossover clinical trial of QRL-101 in healthy volunteers designed to understand the pharmacokinetic and dynamic relationship between QRL-101 and implicated electrophysiological markers for hyperexcitability in both cortical and peripheral neurons to support future development in epilepsy and ALS. The study shows evidence of brain penetration, target engagement, and potential anti-seizure effects demonstrated through biomarkers for transcranial magnetic stimulation electromyography (TMS-EMG) and electroencephalography (EEG).

The poster presentation details are below. Abstracts can be found on the AES website at www.aesnet.org.

Title: QRL-101-05: A Phase 1 Study to Evaluate Cortical and Motor Nerve Excitability in Healthy Volunteers Following Administration of the Kv7.2/7.3 Modulator QRL-101

Abstract and Poster Number: 3.504

Poster Session: Poster Session 3

Date/Time: Monday, December 8, 2025, 12:00-1:45PM ET

Location: Georgia World Congress Center Hall B2, Level 1

The QRL-101-05 study was conducted at the Centre for Human Drug Research, an early phase Contract Research Organization based in Leiden, The Netherlands.

