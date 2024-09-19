QurAlis Announces Expansion of its Selective Kv7.2/7.3 Ion Channel Opener, QRL-101, Into Epilepsy

QRL-101 is the only Kv7.2/7.3 ion channel opener being actively studied for the treatment of hyperexcitability-induced disease progression in ALS

Kv7.2/7.3 is a clinically validated target to regulate the hyperexcitable state in epilepsy

Company initiates exploratory Phase 1 proof-of-mechanism study in healthy volunteers to characterize the potential anti-seizure effects of QRL-101

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QurAlis Corporation (“QurAlis”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company driving scientific breakthroughs into powerful precision medicines that have the potential to alter the trajectory of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and other neurodegenerative and neurological diseases, today announced that the company is expanding its Kv7 development program to include epilepsy. The Company’s lead investigational candidate, QRL-101 is the only Kv7.2/7.3 ion channel opener being actively studied for the treatment of hyperexcitability-induced disease progression in ALS, which is present in approximately 50 percent of ALS patients. Kv7 is a clinically validated target to regulate the hyperexcitable state in epilepsy.

QurAlis also announced the initiation of an exploratory Phase 1 proof-of-mechanism electroencephalogram biomarker study in healthy volunteers of QRL-101 to characterize the potential anti-seizure effects of QRL-101.

“Epilepsy, one of the most common and most disabling neurological seizure disorders, is characterized by spontaneous recurrent seizures, which disrupt normal brain functions, lead to neuronal loss, and result in cognitive and emotional deficits. In about one-third of people living with epilepsy, the seizures are resistant to current treatments; so more effective treatments are urgently needed,” said Kasper Roet, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of QurAlis. “QRL-101, is a highly selective Kv7.2/7.3 ion channel opener, which in preclinical models shows a strong potential to control motor neuron hyperexcitability-induced neurodegeneration with an attractive side effect profile. Since Kv7 is a clinically validated target in controlling hyperexcitability in epilepsy, we are excited to expand our scope of QRL-101 into a new therapeutic area and explore the potential of QRL-101 in epilepsy so that QurAlis can continue the goal of making a real difference in patients’ lives.”

About Kv7

Kv7.2/7.3 is a voltage-gated potassium channel whose role is crucial for the regulation of neuronal excitability and membrane potential. The activation of this channel shows the potential to decrease spinal and cortical motor neuron excitability and to positively affect several electrophysiological biomarkers. This suggests that this may be an effective therapeutic approach in several neurodegenerative and neurological diseases including ALS and epilepsy.

About Epilepsy

Epilepsy is one of the most common chronic neurological diseases and, according to the Centers for Disease Control, affects more than 65 million people around the world of which 3.4 million are in the U.S. Epilepsy is characterized by unpredictable, recurrent seizures, which are brief episodes of involuntary movement that may involve a part of the body (partial) or the entire body (generalized). Seizure episodes are a result of excessive electrical discharges in a group of brain cells. According to the World Health Organization, recurrent seizures disrupt normal brain functions, lead to neuronal loss, and result in cognitive and emotional deficits. Patients suffer from stigmatization, social isolation, combined with disability, educational underachievement, and poor employment outcomes. The Epilepsy Foundation estimates that one-third of people with epilepsy live with uncontrollable seizures because no available treatments are effective.

About QurAlis Corporation

Harvard Medical School

Harvard University

At QurAlis, we are neuro pioneers on a quest to cure. We work with a relentless pursuit of knowledge, a precise attention to craft, and an optimistic mindset to discover and develop effective precision medicines that have the potential to alter the trajectory of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and other neurodegenerative and neurological diseases. Founded by an internationally recognized team of neurodegenerative biologists from Harvard Medical School and Harvard University, QurAlis is advancing a robust precision medicine pipeline with therapeutic candidates aimed at modifying severe disease pathology in defined patient populations based on both disease-causing genetic mutation(s) and clinical biomarkers.

