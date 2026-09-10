Quoin Pharmaceuticals Releases New NETHERTON NOW Video: Aminah’s Story Featuring Laura Wright-Sexton, MD, the Physician Who First Met Her Daughter in the ICU

This New Video Explores the Daily Realities of Raising a Child with Netherton Syndrome, and Its Impact on the Whole Family

ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) (“Quoin” or the “Company”), a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on rare and orphan diseases, today announced the release of the latest episode in its NETHERTON NOW video series. This episode is about Aminah and is told by her adoptive mother, Laura Wright-Sexton, MD, a board-certified pediatric critical care physician who first met Aminah as a critically ill 10-month-old Netherton Syndrome patient in the pediatric intensive care unit where she practiced. Seven months later, Aminah joined Laura’s family through adoption.

Aminah was admitted to the hospital where Laura worked with a bloodstream infection, one of the most serious complications of Netherton Syndrome.

“I had never even heard of Netherton’s before Aminah came into my ICU,” Dr. Wright-Sexton says in the video. “And as a physician, I was very concerned about her because she had a bloodstream infection, which is a life-threatening complication of Netherton Syndrome.”

After months of repeated hospitalizations, Dr. Wright-Sexton learned Aminah was facing placement in an out-of-state group home. She immediately began the adoption process. Aminah joined the family at 17 months old.

“She hadn’t even met her two-month milestones,” Dr. Wright-Sexton recalls. “She couldn’t smile. She made no noises. She couldn’t even swallow her own saliva.”

The episode follows Aminah’s remarkable progress over the years. “She now walks independently. She runs. Getting her to stop talking is near impossible. Her speech has just flourished,” Dr. Wright-Sexton says. “It has taken us a very long time, but the progress has just been beautiful to watch and be a part of.”

Dr. Wright-Sexton also describes a challenge familiar to many families living with rare diseases: not knowing what the future might hold.

“There are so few people with Netherton Syndrome that I couldn’t, you know, you envision your child’s future. I didn’t know how to build that for Aminah. I couldn’t see it. I didn’t know what was possible for her,” she says.

Dr. Wright-Sexton found NETHERTON NOW and other online communities of people living with the disease. “These are adults who live successful professional lives, who are advocating, going to conferences and writing books. I can now see my little girl. And so that’s just been very powerful for me as a mom to be able to just see her future.”

“Laura’s perspective is quite unusual because she experiences this disease from both sides, as a physician and as a mother,” said Denise Carter, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Quoin Pharmaceuticals. “She understands the clinical severity of Netherton Syndrome, and she also lives the twice-daily bathing, the constant infection risk, and the uncertainty about what her daughter’s life will look like. When Laura says she can finally see her daughter’s future because she found this community, that’s exactly why NETHERTON NOW exists.”

Quoin’s lead product, QRX003, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome.

“Every episode in this series reinforces the same point. Netherton Syndrome is a serious, lifelong disease, and patients and families have been living with it without an approved treatment for their entire lives,” said Dr. Michael Myers, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quoin Pharmaceuticals. “Awareness matters, but awareness alone is not enough. Our responsibility is to advance QRX003 with discipline and to work toward changing what a diagnosis of Netherton Syndrome means for families. On Aug. 28, we took a big step in that journey with the release of positive interim clinical data from our ongoing Phase 2/3 study. The journey is not yet complete, but the generation of this data is an important milestone for the entire community.”

The full video featuring Laura Wright-Sexton, MD, and Aminah is available at: https://youtu.be/8K_j9fIdhq0?si=D6tKkyzkD_RDoXS7

About the NETHERTON NOW Campaign

NETHERTON NOW is an awareness campaign created by Quoin Pharmaceuticals and launched in February 2025 to increase visibility of Netherton Syndrome among the general public, treating physicians, the patient community, and policy and lawmakers. The campaign shares patient and caregiver stories, clinical perspectives, and educational content from the Netherton Syndrome community. Videos and additional resources are available at https://nethertonnow.com .

About Netherton Syndrome

Netherton Syndrome is a rare, inherited skin disease caused by mutations in the SPINK5 gene, leading to severe skin barrier dysfunction, chronic inflammation, and a heightened risk of infections and allergic complications. Patients often experience widespread skin redness, scaling, persistent itching, and significant impairment in quality of life. There are currently no FDA-approved therapies for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome, and treatment options are limited to supportive care and off-label therapies.

About QRX003

QRX003 is an investigational topical serine protease inhibitor lotion in late-stage development for Netherton Syndrome and other orphan skin diseases. QRX003 has been granted Orphan Drug, Rare Pediatric Disease, and Fast Track designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Orphan Drug Designation in the European Union and Japan for Netherton Syndrome. QRX003 lotion (4%) is currently being evaluated in Phase 2/3 whole-body clinical trials in patients with Netherton Syndrome. QRX003 is also being evaluated for the treatment of Peeling Skin Syndrome.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities, and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline is focused on two key platform products, QRX003 and QRX009, that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Pachyonychia Congenita, Gorlin Syndrome and Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, Venous Malformations, Angiofibromas and others. For more information, visit: www.quoinpharma.com or LinkedIn for updates.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company cautions that statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances, such as “expect,” “intend,” “hope,” “plan,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “believe,” “may,” and “will,” among others. This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to: QRX003 being evaluated in whole-body clinical trials for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome; advancing QRX003 with discipline and working toward changing what a diagnosis of Netherton Syndrome means for families; QRX003 being in late-stage development for Netherton Syndrome and other orphan skin diseases; QRX003 being evaluated for the treatment of Peeling Skin Syndrome; and Quoin’s products in development collectively having the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Pachyonychia Congenita, Gorlin Syndrome, Tuberous Sclerosis Complex, Microcystic Lymphatic Malformations, Venous Malformations, Angiofibromas and others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to replicate the positive interim data; the Company’s ability to pursue its regulatory strategy; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements; the Company’s ability to complete clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

For further information, contact:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Michael Myers, Ph.D., CEO

mmyers@quoinpharma.com