Quince Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming October 2024 Investor Conferences

2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit – Quince’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer Dirk Thye, M.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, October 17, 2024 beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Qualified investors can register here

LD Micro Main Event XVII – Quince’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer Brendan Hannah will present a company overview on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Please register here

The ThinkEquity Conference 2024 – Quince’s President Charles Ryan, J.D., Ph.D., will present a company overview on October 30, 2024 beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the presentation will be accessible here

Quince Therapeutics (Nasdaq: QNCX) is a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the power of a patient’s own biology for the treatment of rare diseases. For more information on the company and its latest news, visit www.quincetx.com and follow Quince Therapeutics on social media platforms LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

