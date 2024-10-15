SUBSCRIBE
Quince Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming October 2024 Investor Conferences

October 15, 2024 
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QNCX #biotech--Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: QNCX), a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the power of a patient’s own biology for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that management will present at three upcoming investor conferences:


  • 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit – Quince’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer Dirk Thye, M.D., will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, October 17, 2024 beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Qualified investors can register here to access the live event.
  • LD Micro Main Event XVII – Quince’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer Brendan Hannah will present a company overview on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 beginning at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Please register here to access the live presentation.
  • The ThinkEquity Conference 2024 – Quince’s President Charles Ryan, J.D., Ph.D., will present a company overview on October 30, 2024 beginning at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the presentation will be accessible here on the Events page of Quince’s Investor Relations website.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics (Nasdaq: QNCX) is a late-stage biotechnology company dedicated to unlocking the power of a patient’s own biology for the treatment of rare diseases. For more information on the company and its latest news, visit www.quincetx.com and follow Quince Therapeutics on social media platforms LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Contacts

Media & Investor Contact:
Stacy Roughan
Quince Therapeutics, Inc.
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
ir@quincetx.com

