QuidelOrtho Welcomes Erich Wolff as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) (the "Company" or "QuidelOrtho"), a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, welcomes Erich Wolff as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development. In this role, Mr. Wolff will report directly to President and Chief Executive Officer Brian Blaser, and he will lead the Company's enterprise strategy, business development, government affairs and portfolio management functions.

Mr. Wolff brings over two decades of leadership experience in strategy, M&A and business development across the healthcare, diagnostics, and MedTech sectors. Most recently, he served as Buyouts Lead for MedTech and Life Sciences Tools & Diagnostics at Partners Group, a global private equity firm with $174 billion in assets under management. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at BD and Medtronic, where he led transformational initiatives spanning corporate strategy, investment planning and inorganic growth.

"Erich brings a rare combination of strategic vision, operational rigor and transaction expertise," said Brian Blaser, President and Chief Executive Officer, QuidelOrtho. "His ability to drive complex portfolio decisions and execute high-impact growth strategies will be invaluable as we continue to advance the power of diagnostics for a healthier future."

During his tenure at Medtronic, Mr. Wolff played a pivotal role in revitalizing the company's global diabetes business and later assumed expanded responsibility for corporate development across its $11.5 billion neurosciences and diabetes units. At BD, he was instrumental in the spinoff of embecta, as well as the $1.5 billion acquisition of Parata Systems and the divestiture of its Surgical Instrumentation platform.

"I'm honored to join QuidelOrtho at such a pivotal time," said Mr. Wolff. "The Company has a compelling vision for the future of diagnostics, a strong global footprint and a culture of innovation. I look forward to working alongside Brian and the leadership team to shape and execute strategies that can accelerate growth and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders."

Mr. Wolff holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Economics from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee.

QuidelOrtho is dedicated to advancing diagnostics to power a healthier future. For more information, please visit quidelortho.com and follow QuidelOrtho on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About QuidelOrtho Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a world leader in in vitro diagnostics, developing and manufacturing intelligent in vitro diagnostics solutions that transform data into understanding and action for more people in more places every day.

By offering industry-leading expertise in immunoassay and molecular testing, clinical chemistry and transfusion medicine, QuidelOrtho brings fast, accurate and reliable diagnostics when and where they are needed – from home to hospital, lab to clinic.

Building on its long history of innovation, QuidelOrtho works with global healthcare customers to advance diagnostics, where insights and solutions seamlessly connect, illuminating a clearer path for informed decisions.

Investor Contact: Juliet Cunningham Vice President, Investor Relations IR@QuidelOrtho.com Media Contact: D. Nikki Wheeler Senior Director, Corporate Communications media@QuidelOrtho.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quidelortho-welcomes-erich-wolff-as-executive-vice-president-strategy--corporate-development-302533633.html

SOURCE QuidelOrtho Corporation