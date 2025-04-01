Quest Diagnostics to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on April 22, 2025

SECAUCUS, N.J., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), a leader in diagnostic information services, announced that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, before the market opens. It will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss the results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-455-0391 within the U.S. and Canada, or 773-756-0467 internationally, using the passcode: “7895081.” The earnings release and live webcast will be posted on www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor. The company suggests participants dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call.

A replay of the call may be accessed online at www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor or by phone at 866-361-4757 for domestic callers or 203-369-0183 for international callers; no passcode is required. Telephone replays will be available from approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on April 22, 2025 until midnight Eastern Time on May 6, 2025.

Anyone listening to the call is encouraged to read the company’s periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion of risk factors and historical results of operations and financial condition in those reports.

About Quest Diagnostics

the United States

Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from one of the world’s largest databases of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest’s diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in, and our more than 55,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-to-release-first-quarter-2025-financial-results-on-april-22-2025-302417522.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics