Quest Diagnostics to Improve Laboratory Testing Experience with Industry-First Epic Collaboration

With the most comprehensive Epic integration by a laboratory provider, collaboration will streamline and strengthen the customer experience for health systems, hospitals, independent providers and their patients

SECAUCUS, N.J., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) and Epic today announced a first-of-its-kind collaboration designed to streamline and improve experiences for healthcare providers and patients that engage Quest for laboratory testing in the United States.

Epic will work with Quest to deliver a suite of technologies and services to act as the foundation for Project Nova, Quest's multi-year initiative to simplify and enhance several of the company's customer-facing processes to improve experiences, quality and productivity for patients and providers--regardless of the electronic health record (EHR) platform they use. The implementation will be unique with the breadth of Epic's Diagnostic Enterprise system for laboratories--which includes Aura, Beaker Laboratory, Care Everywhere, MyChart, and Resolute Professional Billing & Claims--to be scaled across Quest's national laboratory operation.

"Our collaboration with Epic will raise the bar on what health systems, providers and their patients can expect from their lab experience," said Jim Davis, CEO, Chairman and President, Quest Diagnostics. "Aligning Epic's leading healthcare technologies across our network will help us to optimize insights and experiences for customers and patients while also driving productivity across our enterprise."

"Together, Epic and Quest will make testing easier to navigate for patients while reducing friction for providers and health systems," Sumit Rana, President at Epic, said. "From creation of a single comprehensive test list to a better patient experience with MyChart and more, this is an opportunity to transform the healthcare experience at a national scale."

The implementation will focus on:

Consolidating technologies to improve operational agility, efficiency and quality

Streamlining systems ranging from account onboarding, lab ordering and results reporting to patient appointment scheduling, billing and customer service, for greater convenience and ease-of-use for customers

Enhancing the patient experience through solutions including MyChart to foster greater transparency in health plan reimbursement and simplify appointment scheduling at Quest's 2,000 patient service centers in the U.S.

Expected customer benefits include faster, more convenient services, access to deeper health and other insights, and faster turnaround times for some testing services. By simplifying systems, the Epic implementation may also allow for faster installment of new innovations, including AI and automation, as new technologies become available.

"The best healthcare companies create innovative solutions that are convenient to access, easy to use and personalized," said Murali Balakumar, Senior Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer, Quest Diagnostics. "We are focused on delivering these kinds of solutions across our entire portfolio, leveraging Epic as a foundational technology collaborator, so patients and providers can seamlessly engage with us for their labs and other health insights."

A cross-organization team experienced in large-scale implementations will lead a multi-year phased implementation that prioritizes a seamless transition for health systems, hospitals and other providers.

