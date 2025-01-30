Quest Diagnostics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results; Provides Guidance for Full Year 2025; Increases Quarterly Dividend 6.7% to $0.80 Per Share

Fourth quarter revenues of $2.62 billion , up 14.5% from 2023

, up 14.5% from 2023 Fourth quarter reported diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.95 , up 14.7% from 2023; and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.23 , up 3.7% from 2023

, up 14.7% from 2023; and adjusted diluted EPS of , up 3.7% from 2023 Full year revenues of $9.87 billion , up 6.7% from 2023

, up 6.7% from 2023 Full year reported diluted EPS of $7.69 , up 2.7% from 2023; and adjusted diluted EPS of $8.93 , up 2.5% from 2023

, up 2.7% from 2023; and adjusted diluted EPS of , up 2.5% from 2023 Full year 2025 reported diluted EPS expected to be between $8.34 and $8.59 ; and adjusted diluted EPS expected to be between $9.55 and $9.80

SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“In the fourth quarter, we delivered impressive revenue growth of nearly 15%, including approximately 5% organic growth, while also improving our profitability,” said Jim Davis, Chairman, CEO, and President. “For the full year, we drove revenue growth of close to 7%, including approximately 3% from organic growth. Our team completed eight acquisitions, including LifeLabs in Canada, expanded our advanced diagnostics portfolio, and extended our geographic and market reach with new clinical, consumer and health plan customers.”

Mr. Davis continued: “Our guidance for 2025 reflects our confidence in the core strength of our business, continuing robust utilization, and the momentum from acquisitions completed in 2024. These dynamics position us favorably to accelerate revenue and earnings growth in 2025.”

Select 2024 full year accomplishments:

Completed eight acquisitions, including LifeLabs in Canada and four hospital outreach lab acquisitions.

and four hospital outreach lab acquisitions. Extended our health plan access to over 90% of in-network lives nationwide, including in new geographies through collaborations with Elevance Health and Sentara Health Plans, which took effect January 1, 2025 .

. Grew our Advanced Diagnostics portfolio, adding the sensitive p-tau217 and p-tau181 biomarkers to our AD-Detect blood-based test menu for assessing Alzheimer’s disease risk, and launching the first H5 avian influenza test from a commercial laboratory based on a pandemic preparedness contract from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Engaged approximately 75 academic, health system and community oncology centers in our Haystack MRD Early Experience Program, which provided oncologists with advanced access to our Haystack MRD blood test for aiding in the early detection of minimal residual disease from solid tumor cancers. We are now transitioning these organizations to a commercial program and are focused on expanding utilization among oncologists.

Expanded our questhealth.com consumer-initiated test platform to include approximately 135 tests, including micronutrient deficiencies and high-risk Lipoprotein(a) cholesterol testing.

Deployed automation and AI technologies across diverse laboratory, customer service and administrative areas, including automating core laboratory processes at three major regional laboratories, improving quality, customer experiences and productivity.

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change (dollars in millions, except per share data) Reported: Net revenues $ 2,621 $ 2,288 14.5 % $ 9,872 $ 9,252 6.7 % Diagnostic information services revenues $ 2,556 $ 2,221 15.1 % $ 9,614 $ 8,976 7.1 % Revenue per requisition 0.2 % 1.3 % Requisition volume 13.9 % 5.5 % Organic requisition volume 0.6 % 0.7 % Operating income (a) $ 361 $ 267 35.3 % $ 1,346 $ 1,262 6.7 % Operating income as a percentage of net revenues (a) 13.8 % 11.7 % 2.1 % 13.6 % 13.6 % — % Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics (a) $ 222 $ 192 15.1 % $ 871 $ 854 2.0 % Diluted EPS (a) $ 1.95 $ 1.70 14.7 % $ 7.69 $ 7.49 2.7 % Cash provided by operations $ 464 $ 527 (12.3) % $ 1,334 $ 1,272 4.8 % Capital expenditures $ 123 $ 72 73.9 % $ 425 $ 408 4.4 % Adjusted (a): Operating income $ 409 $ 338 21.2 % $ 1,541 $ 1,457 5.8 % Operating income as a percentage of net revenues 15.6 % 14.8 % 0.8 % 15.6 % 15.8 % (0.2) % Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 253 $ 245 3.7 % $ 1,011 $ 994 1.8 % Diluted EPS $ 2.23 $ 2.15 3.7 % $ 8.93 $ 8.71 2.5 %

(a) For further details impacting the year-over-year comparisons related to operating income, operating income as a percentage of net revenues, net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics, and diluted EPS, see note 2 of the financial tables attached below.

Dividend Increased

Quest Diagnostics’ Board of Directors has authorized a 6.7% increase in its quarterly dividend from $0.75 to $0.80 per share, or $3.20 per share annually, effective with the dividend payable on April 21, 2025 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on April 7, 2025. The company has raised its dividend annually since 2011.

Guidance for Full Year 2025

The company estimates its full year 2025 guidance in the table below. The company has included a presentation that includes additional guidance information on the Events and Presentations page of its investor relations website, which can be found at www.QuestDiagnostics.com/investor.

Low High Net revenues $10.70 billion $10.85 billion Net revenues increase 8.4 % 9.9 % Reported diluted EPS $8.34 $8.59 Adjusted diluted EPS $9.55 $9.80 Cash provided by operations Approximately $1.45 billion Capital expenditures Approximately $500 million

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As used in this press release the term “reported” refers to measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). The term “adjusted” refers to non-GAAP operating performance measures that exclude special items such as restructuring and integration charges, amortization expense, excess tax benefits (“ETB”) associated with stock-based compensation, gains and losses associated with changes in the carrying value of our strategic investments, and other items.

Non-GAAP adjusted measures are presented because management believes those measures are useful adjuncts to GAAP results. Non-GAAP adjusted measures should not be considered as an alternative to the corresponding measures determined under GAAP. Management may use these non-GAAP measures to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to establish operational budgets and forecasts and for incentive compensation purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and analysts to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to competitors, as well as to analyze the underlying trends in our business and to assess our performance. The additional tables attached below include reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted measures to GAAP measures.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from one of the world’s largest databases of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest’s diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our more than 55,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they are made and which reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations or beliefs and which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that may affect the future results of the company include, but are not limited to, adverse results from pending or future government investigations, lawsuits or private actions, the competitive environment, the complexity of billing, reimbursement and revenue recognition for clinical laboratory testing, changes in government regulations, changing relationships with customers, payers, suppliers or strategic partners, acquisitions and other factors discussed in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in any of the company’s subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including those discussed in the “Business,” “Risk Factors,” “Cautionary Factors that May Affect Future Results” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of those reports.

ADDITIONAL TABLES FOLLOW

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenues $ 2,621 $ 2,288 $ 9,872 $ 9,252 Operating costs and expenses and other operating income: Cost of services 1,763 1,552 6,628 6,199 Selling, general and administrative 466 407 1,770 1,642 Amortization of intangible assets 37 27 127 108 Other operating (income) expense, net (6) 35 1 41 Total operating costs and expenses, net 2,260 2,021 8,526 7,990 Operating income 361 267 1,346 1,262 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (65) (40) (201) (152) Other income, net 3 10 30 20 Total non-operating expense, net (62) (30) (171) (132) Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of equity method investees 299 237 1,175 1,130 Income tax expense (68) (40) (273) (248) Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes 5 8 19 26 Net income 236 205 921 908 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 14 13 50 54 Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 222 $ 192 $ 871 $ 854 Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics’ common stockholders: Basic $ 1.98 $ 1.72 $ 7.78 $ 7.59 Diluted $ 1.95 $ 1.70 $ 7.69 $ 7.49 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 111 112 111 112 Diluted 113 113 113 113

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2024 and 2023 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 549 $ 686 Accounts receivable, net 1,304 1,210 Inventories 188 190 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 351 286 Total current assets 2,392 2,372 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,113 1,816 Operating lease right-of-use assets 651 602 Goodwill 8,856 7,733 Intangible assets, net 1,763 1,166 Investment in equity method investees 123 135 Other assets 255 198 Total assets $ 16,153 $ 14,022 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,394 $ 1,359 Current portion of long-term debt 602 303 Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities 173 153 Total current liabilities 2,169 1,815 Long-term debt 5,615 4,410 Long-term operating lease liabilities 535 503 Other liabilities 938 876 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 83 76 Stockholders’ equity: Quest Diagnostics stockholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 600 shares authorized as of both December 31, 2024 and 2023; 162 shares issued as of both December 31, 2024 and 2023 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 2,361 2,320 Retained earnings 9,360 8,825 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (88) (14) Treasury stock, at cost; 51 shares as of both December 31, 2024 and 2023 (4,857) (4,826) Total Quest Diagnostics stockholders’ equity 6,778 6,307 Noncontrolling interests 35 35 Total stockholders’ equity 6,813 6,342 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 16,153 $ 14,022

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (in millions) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 921 $ 908 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 493 439 Provision for credit losses 5 1 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) 13 (49) Stock-based compensation expense 88 77 Other, net 15 41 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (71) (15) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (67) (55) Income taxes payable 16 (2) Other assets and liabilities, net (79) (73) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,334 1,272 Cash flows from investing activities: Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,164) (611) Capital expenditures (425) (408) Other investing activities, net 41 (42) Net cash used in investing activities (2,548) (1,061) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 1,846 2,592 Repayments of debt (303) (1,844) Purchases of treasury stock (151) (275) Exercise of stock options 73 72 Employee payroll tax withholdings on stock issued under stock-based compensation plans (24) (28) Dividends paid (331) (314) Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners (47) (57) Other financing activities, net 21 14 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,084 160 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (7) — Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (137) 371 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 686 315 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 549 $ 686 Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 262 $ 134 Income taxes $ 256 $ 317

Notes to Financial Tables

1) The computation of basic and diluted earnings per common share is as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (in millions, except per share data) Amounts attributable to Quest Diagnostics’ common stockholders: Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics $ 222 $ 192 $ 871 $ 854 Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities 2 — 5 4 Earnings available to Quest Diagnostics’ common stockholders - basic and diluted $ 220 $ 192 $ 866 $ 850 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 111 112 111 112 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock options and performance share units 2 1 2 1 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 113 113 113 113 Earnings per share attributable to Quest Diagnostics’ common stockholders: Basic $ 1.98 $ 1.72 $ 7.78 $ 7.59 Diluted $ 1.95 $ 1.70 $ 7.69 $ 7.49

2) The following tables reconcile reported GAAP results to non-GAAP adjusted results:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 (dollars in millions, except per share data) Operating income Operating income as a percentage of net revenues Income tax expense (e) Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics Diluted EPS As reported $ 361 13.8 % $ (68) $ 5 $ 222 $ 1.95 Restructuring and integration charges (a) 17 0.6 (5) — 12 0.11 Other charges (b) (6) (0.2) — — (6) (0.06) Gains and losses on investments (c) — — (1) 4 3 0.03 Other gains (d) — — 1 — (3) (0.02) Amortization expense 37 1.4 (9) — 28 0.25 ETB — — (3) — (3) (0.03) As adjusted $ 409 15.6 % $ (85) $ 9 $ 253 $ 2.23 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 (dollars in millions, except per share data) Operating income Operating income as a percentage of net revenues Income tax expense (e) Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics Diluted EPS As reported $ 1,346 13.6 % $ (273) $ 19 $ 871 $ 7.69 Restructuring and integration charges (a) 62 0.6 (15) — 47 0.42 Other charges (b) 6 0.1 — — 5 0.04 Gains and losses on investments (c) — — (4) 15 11 0.10 Other gains (d) — — 3 — (9) (0.08) Amortization expense 127 1.3 (32) — 95 0.84 ETB — — (9) — (9) (0.08) As adjusted $ 1,541 15.6 % $ (330) $ 34 $ 1,011 $ 8.93 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (dollars in millions, except per share data) Operating income Operating income as a percentage of net revenues Income tax expense (e) Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics Diluted EPS As reported $ 267 11.7 % $ (40) $ 8 $ 192 $ 1.70 Restructuring and integration charges (a) 11 0.5 (2) — 9 0.07 Other charges (b) 33 1.4 (6) — 27 0.23 Amortization expense 27 1.2 (8) — 19 0.17 ETB — — (2) — (2) (0.02) As adjusted $ 338 14.8 % $ (58) $ 8 $ 245 $ 2.15 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 (dollars in millions, except per share data) Operating income Operating income as a percentage of net revenues Income tax expense (e) Equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes Net income attributable to Quest Diagnostics Diluted EPS As reported $ 1,262 13.6 % $ (248) $ 26 $ 854 $ 7.49 Restructuring and integration charges (a) 43 0.5 (10) — 33 0.29 Other charges (b) 44 0.5 (8) — 36 0.31 Gains and losses on investments (c) — — (1) 3 2 0.02 Amortization expense 108 1.2 (28) — 80 0.70 ETB — — (11) — (11) (0.10) As adjusted $ 1,457 15.8 % $ (306) $ 29 $ 994 $ 8.71

(a) For both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the pre-tax impact represents costs primarily associated with workforce reductions and integration costs incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business. The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of restructuring and integration charges on our consolidated statements of operations:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in millions) Cost of services $ 8 $ 4 $ 27 $ 16 Selling, general and administrative 9 7 37 27 Other operating (income) expense, net — — (2) — Operating income $ 17 $ 11 $ 62 $ 43

(b) For all periods presented, other operating (income) expense, net includes pre-tax (gains)/losses associated with the change in the fair value of the contingent consideration accrual associated with previous acquisitions. For both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the pre-tax impact also includes a $29 million impairment charge on certain long-lived assets related to the shutdown of a business. The following table summarizes the pre-tax impact of these other items on our consolidated statement of operations:

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (dollars in millions) Cost of services $ 2 $ — $ 2 $ — Selling, general and administrative — (2) 2 5 Other operating (income) expense, net (8) 35 2 39 Operating income $ (6) $ 33 $ 6 $ 44

(c) For all periods presented, the pre-tax impact primarily represents (gains) and losses associated with changes in the carrying value of our strategic investments, recorded in equity in earnings of equity method investees, net of taxes. (d) The twelve months ended December 31, 2024 principally includes a non-recurring $8 million pre-tax gain associated with a foreign exchange forward contract utilized in conjunction with an acquisition. For all periods presented, all amounts are recorded in other income, net. (e) For restructuring and integration charges, gains and losses on investments, other charges and gains, and amortization expense, income tax impacts, where recorded, were primarily calculated using combined statutory income tax rates of 25.5% for both 2024 and 2023.

3) For both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, we repurchased 0.9 million shares of our common stock for $150 million. As of December 31, 2024, $0.9 billion remained available under our share repurchase authorization. 4) The outlook for adjusted diluted EPS represents management’s estimates for the full year 2025 before the impact of special items. Further impacts to earnings related to special items may occur throughout 2025. Additionally, the amount of ETB is dependent upon employee stock option exercises and our stock price, which are difficult to predict. The following table reconciles our 2025 outlook for diluted EPS under GAAP to our outlook for adjusted diluted EPS:

Low High Diluted EPS $ 8.34 $ 8.59 Restructuring and integration charges (a) 0.11 0.11 Amortization expense (b) 1.05 1.05 Other charges (c) 0.13 0.13 ETB (0.08) (0.08) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 9.55 $ 9.80

(a) Represents estimated pre-tax charges of $16 million primarily associated with workforce reductions and integration costs incurred in connection with further restructuring and integrating our business. Income tax benefits were primarily calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%. (b) Represents estimated pre-tax amortization expenses of $160 million. Income tax benefits were primarily calculated using a combined statutory income tax rate of 25.5%. (c) Represents estimated pre-tax net losses of $15 million, principally associated with the increase in the fair value of the contingent consideration accrual associated with previous acquisitions. No income tax benefits are recorded on the losses associated with the contingent consideration accrual.

