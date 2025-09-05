Quest Diagnostics Launches Advanced Pharmacogenomics (PGx) Offering

New Service Empowers Clinicians with Personalized Insights from Coriell Life Sciences to Optimize Prescribing Across Specialties

SECAUCUS, N.J., Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced an advanced pharmacogenomic (PGx) laboratory test service designed to help providers understand the patient's individual genetic response to select drug therapies. This innovative offering aims to help providers determine appropriate medication on selection and dosing. It utilizes PGx information across a wide range of medical specialties including psychiatry, neurology, cardiology, oncology, rheumatology, pain management, and the transplant recipient space.

"Healthcare providers recognize the crucial, yet often complex, role that genetics can play in drug response. This impact may be heightened when polypharmacy is part of the treatment equation," said Steven Keiles, General Manager US Specialty Genetics and Genomics Services at Quest Diagnostics. "Our goal for this PGx offering from Quest Diagnostics and Coriell Life Sciences is to help providers more efficiently leverage genetic insights to help guide prescription decisions and decrease trial-and-error while improving outcomes."

Research has shown that PGx testing may have great potential to prevent therapeutic failure and Adverse Drug Interactions (ADIs), and can help avoid unnecessary drug costs, as well as the costs associated with the management of drug-related complications1. The Quest PGx offering includes 17 genes and 4 HLA alleles, encompassing genes with recognized evidence of gene-drug associations and defined medical utility. These genes possess clinically actionable pharmacogenetic associations informed by expert groups like Clinical Pharmacogenetics Implementation Consortium (CPIC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and ClinPGx to offer a select spectrum of insights in a single test.

The offering includes a Quest-delivered report with genotype (diplotye) and predicted phenotypic response, alongside vital medication guidance via a link to a personalized report powered by Coriell Life Sciences (now InformedDNA®). Clinicians will also have direct access to GeneDose LIVE, CLS's clinical decision support tool that healthcare providers can use to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the patient's therapeutic regimen, assessing each medication for genetic and non-genetic risks in the context of all other prescribed therapies. The full report is based on current, evidence-based gene-drug associations, providing dynamic and actionable recommendations. Quest is also offering an alternative option with just the genotype and predicted phenotypic response.

"Working with Quest, InformedDNA's goal is turning genetic results into better health outcomes. Our reporting translates complex genetic data into clear guidance on which medications are most likely to be for each patient," said Dr. Jeffrey Shaman, Vice President of Medical Affairs, InformedDNA. "Together, we're giving providers the tools they need to deliver truly individualized care that improves treatment success and optimizes initial medication choices."

Patients can access testing by presenting a requisition (test order) from their doctor at one of Quest's 2,000 patient service centers across the United States. Quest is also offering convenient home collection services via its at-home phlebotomy collection, for when scheduling, distance, or other barriers make in-office testing difficult.

Variations in drug-metabolizing enzymes, drug-target proteins, and drug transporters can influence a patient's drug response. These variations may cause a patient to metabolize a drug too quickly, too slowly, or not at all, potentially leading to treatment failure or Adverse Drug Interactions (ADIs), which according to research is the fourth leading cause of death in the United States.2 By leveraging genetic insights, PGx testing can help providers tailor therapeutic regimes to individual genetic profiles, supporting safer, more effective prescribing decisions.

InformedDNA, the nation's leading applied genomics solutions company, has acquired Coriell Life Sciences, a leader in genetic science. This powerful combination brings together InformedDNA's deep genetics expertise and innovative technology with Coriell Life Science's scientific innovation in pharmacogenomics. Together, we're dedicated to harnessing the full power of precision medicine to optimize clinical decisions, improve outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs. With the largest independent staff of board-certified genetics specialists in the U.S., we ensure health organizations have access to the highest quality, most current genomics insights, bridging the gap between genetic knowledge and clinical application, and offering the most comprehensive medication risk management program on the market to empower a healthier world.

Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from one of the world's largest databases of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our more than 55,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

