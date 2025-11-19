QUEL Imaging and INO Announce Technology Transfer to Advance Biomedical Optics

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QUEL Imaging, a leader in biomedical optical characterization tools and services, and the Institut National d’Optique (INO), Canada's premier industrial innovation center for applied optics and photonics, jointly announce the transfer of specialized assets to QUEL Imaging.



The agreement includes INO's time-of-flight (ToF) optical characterization equipment—a system recognized as a gold standard in numerous peer-reviewed publications and previously used in developing INO's Biomimic™ optical phantom line. Also transferred are validation phantoms, long-term stability data, and detailed documentation of material properties.

INO concluded production of its optical phantoms in 2024. This transfer ensures that its proven metrology expertise continues supporting the biomedical optics community. For QUEL Imaging, the acquisition strengthens a distinctive capability: the company is the only North American supplier of tissue-equivalent optical phantoms and the only biomedically-focused organization measuring optical properties continuously from ultraviolet (UV) through short-wave infrared (SWIR).

"This acquisition allows QUEL to cross-validate our broadband spectral measurements using an independent, time-resolved method that's long been regarded as the benchmark for optical property quantification," said Ethan LaRochelle, PhD, CEO and co-founder of QUEL Imaging. "Integrating time-of-flight characterization strengthens our OptiBlox® platform and supports standardization across the biomedical optical sensing industry."

While QUEL Imaging has acquired INO's anonymized historical catalog and performance data, it remains focused on next-generation optical phantom development—advancing beyond legacy designs with highly customizable materials and verified spectral performance. The recently launched OptiBlox® line exemplifies this innovation, offering phantoms and characterization services tailored for applications supporting fluorescence-guided surgery and the broader optical sensing markets.

"With over three decades of expertise at the forefront of optics and photonics, INO is pleased to see this technology continue creating value for the biomedical community," said Louis Martel, Vice President of Business Development and Partnership at INO. "This transfer reflects INO's commitment to advancing innovation through collaboration and ensuring that proven technologies continue to benefit industry and society through trusted institutions like QUEL Imaging."

The collaboration highlights the strong and growing optics and photonics corridor uniting Vermont and Québec—a region known for turning precision science into practical impact. From INO and Polytechnique Montréal to Vermont-based leaders like Chroma Technology, Omega Optical, and QUEL Imaging, this cross-border community reflects a shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and scientific integrity. Together, these institutions are shaping the next era of biomedical optics and advancing a regional legacy of excellence in light-based technologies.

About QUEL Imaging

QUEL (Pronunciation: /kɛl/) Imaging, LLC, based in White River Junction, Vermont, was founded in 2019 by a student–faculty team from Dartmouth’s Center for Imaging Medicine at the Thayer School of Engineering. The company provides world-leading expertise in biomedical optics, developing reference targets and tissue-equivalent phantoms that support every stage of clinical translation for optical sensing technologies. Using NIH SBIR funding from NIBIB and NCI totaling $4.7 million, QUEL Imaging developed its core product lines and phantom technologies. The company is now commercializing these tools and services, enabling researchers, device manufacturers, and fluorescent contrast-agent developers to advance standardized, reproducible optical characterization. With more than 100 customers in 19 countries, QUEL Imaging has become a trusted partner worldwide. Learn more at www.quelimaging.com .

About INO

Canada's largest center of expertise in optics and photonics, INO creates and develops custom solutions to meet the needs of Quebec and Canadian companies in a wide range of industries. A leader in high technology, INO has implemented over 7,500 solutions, carried out 78 technology transfers, and contributed to the creation of 36 new companies employing over 2,000 people. INO's activities are made possible through the ongoing partnerships with the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie, and Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. Learn more at www.ino.ca

