SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Quantum-Si to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 3, 2025

February 13, 2025 | 
1 min read

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on Monday, March 3, 2025. Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Keyes, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a business update on the same day at 4:30 PM ET.


Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by joining the live webcast on the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events and Presentations.

Alternatively, individuals can register here to receive a dial-in number and personalized PIN to participate in the call. An archived webcast of the event will be available for replay following the event.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s Platinum® line of instruments enables Next-Gen Protein Sequencing™ that advances proteomic research, drug discovery, and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with existing proteomic tools. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Jeff Keyes
Chief Financial Officer
ir@quantum-si.com

Media Contact
Katherine Atkinson
SVP of Commercial Marketing
media@quantum-si.com

Connecticut Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Collaboration
Biogen Taps Royalty Pharma for $250M to Power Phase III Lupus Program
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
Collaboration
Incyte Backs Out of Immuno-Oncology Pact With Agenus
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Infectious disease
Anticipating Approval, Gilead Gears Up for Mid-Year Launch for Lenacapavir PrEP
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
New M&A Action, BMS’ Ongoing Cost Cuts and the Insatiable Demand for Weight Loss Drugs
February 12, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie