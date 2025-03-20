SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Quantum-Si to Participate in DNAnexus Webinar on Large Scale Proteomics in Multi-Omics Research

March 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

Validate multi-omics findings at the single-molecule level with Next-Gen Protein Sequencing™

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company, announces participation in an upcoming DNAnexus webinar focused on the role of proteomics in multi-omics research. This discussion will explore how the integration of proteomics data with other omics datasets is driving new discoveries in disease research, including cancer.


When: March 25, 2025, at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET

Attendees will learn about:

  • The growing impact of proteomics in multi-omics analysis
  • Applications for cancer and other disease research
  • Technologies and strategies for large-scale discovery and data analysis
  • Tools for orthogonal validation of proteins of interest

WHO: Featured speakers include:

  • Meredith Carpenter, PhD, Head of Scientific Affairs, Quantum-Si
  • Cindy Lawley, PhD, Sr. Director, Population Health Proteomic Sciences, Olink, Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Theresa Wohlever, Sr. Bioinformatics Scientist, DNAnexus

WHERE: Virtual event – registration required.

HOW: To register, please complete the registration form. A confirmation email will be sent upon registration.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s Platinum® line of instruments enables Next-Gen Protein Sequencing that advances proteomic research, drug discovery, and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with existing proteomic tools. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Jeff Keyes
Chief Financial Officer
ir@quantum-si.com

Media Contact
Katherine Atkinson
SVP, Commercial Marketing
media@quantum-si.com

Connecticut Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration showing two hands reaching for each other
Job Trends
Getting Jobs Outside of Major Biopharma Hubs Proves Tough, BioSpace Finds
February 27, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac