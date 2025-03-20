Quantum-Si to Participate in DNAnexus Webinar on Large Scale Proteomics in Multi-Omics Research

Validate multi-omics findings at the single-molecule level with Next-Gen Protein Sequencing™
BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, announces participation in an upcoming DNAnexus webinar focused on the role of proteomics in multi-omics research. This discussion will explore how the integration of proteomics data with other omics datasets is driving new discoveries in disease research, including cancer.
When: March 25, 2025, at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET
Attendees will learn about:
- The growing impact of proteomics in multi-omics analysis
- Applications for cancer and other disease research
- Technologies and strategies for large-scale discovery and data analysis
- Tools for orthogonal validation of proteins of interest
WHO: Featured speakers include:
- Meredith Carpenter, PhD, Head of Scientific Affairs, Quantum-Si
- Cindy Lawley, PhD, Sr. Director, Population Health Proteomic Sciences, Olink, Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Theresa Wohlever, Sr. Bioinformatics Scientist, DNAnexus
WHERE: Virtual event – registration required.
HOW: To register, please complete the registration form. A confirmation email will be sent upon registration.
About Quantum-Si Incorporated
Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s Platinum® line of instruments enables Next-Gen Protein Sequencing™ that advances proteomic research, drug discovery, and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with existing proteomic tools. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.
