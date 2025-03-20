Quantum-Si to Participate in DNAnexus Webinar on Large Scale Proteomics in Multi-Omics Research

Validate multi-omics findings at the single-molecule level with Next-Gen Protein Sequencing™

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, announces participation in an upcoming DNAnexus webinar focused on the role of proteomics in multi-omics research. This discussion will explore how the integration of proteomics data with other omics datasets is driving new discoveries in disease research, including cancer.





When: March 25, 2025, at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET

Attendees will learn about:

The growing impact of proteomics in multi-omics analysis

Applications for cancer and other disease research

Technologies and strategies for large-scale discovery and data analysis

Tools for orthogonal validation of proteins of interest

WHO: Featured speakers include:

Meredith Carpenter, PhD, Head of Scientific Affairs, Quantum-Si

Cindy Lawley, PhD, Sr. Director, Population Health Proteomic Sciences, Olink, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Theresa Wohlever, Sr. Bioinformatics Scientist, DNAnexus

WHERE: Virtual event – registration required.

HOW: To register, please complete the registration form. A confirmation email will be sent upon registration.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s Platinum® line of instruments enables Next-Gen Protein Sequencing™ that advances proteomic research, drug discovery, and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with existing proteomic tools. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

