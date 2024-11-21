Quantum-Si Highlights Major Technical Advances, Next-Generation Platform Architecture and New Proteomic Applications at Investor & Analyst Event

Provides Update on the Company’s Innovation Roadmap & New Development Partnerships

Highlights new Distribution Agreement with Avantor in the U.S. and Canada

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced the highlights of an Investor & Analyst event that was hosted in New York City on November 20th, 2024.





Quantum-Si’s Management team announced Platinum™ Pro, the Company’s evolution of Platinum, as well as Proteus™, the Company’s new cutting-edge proteomics platform of the future, that is now under development.

“We are very excited to have this opportunity to unveil the rapid innovation that we have achieved at Quantum-Si over the last 15 months since our R&D realignment process last August,” said Jeff Hawkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quantum-Si. “First, the launch of Platinum Pro will provide meaningful enhancements over our current Platinum platform in relation to workflow, applications and onboard software analysis.”

Hawkins continued, “Second and most important, we believe the development and launch of our Proteus platform is set to redefine proteomics with unprecedented output per sample, application flexibility and automation. We believe Proteus is the foundational platform to enable billions of sequencing reads and eventually de novo sequencing of the proteome. Finally, with this innovation path, we also believe Proteus and future related innovations will open broad new markets for diverse applications in protein analysis, driving increased revenue growth that will create significant value for our shareholders. With these technology advancements and partnerships in place, we believe we will be able to further extend our leadership position in next-generation protein sequencing while also extending into other areas of proteomics more generally.”

Platinum Pro: Exciting Progress of Enhanced Protein Sequencing

The Company announced a next-generation Platinum system, the Platinum Pro, which is scheduled to launch in the first half of 2025. Platinum Pro will provide a streamlined workflow, reducing hands-on time, and faster processing time. Platinum Pro will enable data analysis to be performed locally or using the cloud and will also offer a ‘Pro Mode’, which allows for custom application development, a compelling feature for biopharmaceutical customers.

Proteus: The Proteomics Platform of the Future

The Company also announced the development of a new cutting-edge proteomics platform, Proteus, which is scheduled to launch in the second half of 2026. Proteus will enable a broad range of capabilities for proteomic analysis including ultrasensitive detection of proteoforms, unbiased interrogation of high complexity samples, and new rapid sequencing chemistry that can reduce the run time per sample to 90 minutes or less. The new Proteus platform will also include automated liquid handling to reduce hands-on time and increase sample throughput.

The Company expects that Proteus will be the foundational platform to increase the output of sequencing reads from tens of millions of reads per sample at launch to billions of reads per sample over time. Further, the Company anticipates that Proteus, combined with other technology development initiatives, will enable de novo sequencing in the future.

Proteus represents a significant transformation to the Company’s core technology architecture, moving the optics into the instrument and allowing the Company to make a low cost, scalable consumable and eliminating the higher cost semi-conductor chip technology, dramatically increasing the consumable margin profile for the future.

Most of the Proteus design and planned capabilities leverage existing proven technologies already in place at the Company, including consumable surface chemistry, sequencing chemistry, recognition technology and optical technology; all of which significantly de-risks the development timeline.

New Partnerships

In connection with the development of Proteus, the Company has announced new partnerships and collaborations to accelerate and further de-risk the development and hardware platform delivery process as well a new partnership for commercial execution in North America.

Avantor: The Company announced it has entered into an agreement with Avantor® to distribute the Company’s proteomics solutions in the U.S. and Canada using Avantor’s expert support of its bioMarke team at Avantor. The agreement enables Avantor to offer Quantum-Si’s protein sequencing technology to a broad range of laboratories focused on proteomics. (See related press release).

NVIDIA: The Company has entered into a collaboration with NVIDIA to significantly enhance data processing speeds to handle the increased data volume from Proteus by leveraging NVIDIA’s accelerated computing. With this collaboration and other development milestones, the Company expects processing time to be reduced to 90 minutes. (See related press release).

SkyWater: The Company announced an expanded partnership with SkyWater Technologies for development of Proteus’ consumable platform to increase the output per sample to unprecedented levels. (See related press release).

Planet Innovation: The Company has partnered with Planet Innovation on the development and manufacturing of Proteus. Planet Innovation has a team of over four hundred people with expertise across design, development and manufacturing of scientific instrumentation and medical devices and has a proven track record of rapid development and on time product delivery. Partnering with Planet Innovation will allow the Company to further de-risk development of key components of Proteus on the path to delivery to the market in the second half of 2026. (See related press release).

Webcast Replay

A replay of the Investor & Analyst Day event is available through the Investor Relations section of Quantum-Si’s website at https://ir.quantum-si.com/. The archived webcast will be available for at least 90 days.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s Platinum® instrument enables Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ that advances proteomic research, drug discovery, and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with existing proteomic tools. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Company may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s expectations with respect to future performance and development and commercialization of products and services, its anticipated cash runway and its financial guidance for the full year 2024. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the Company’s ongoing leadership transitions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of the Company’s product development and commercialization activities; the commercialization and adoption of the Company’s existing products and the success of any product the Company may offer in the future; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company’s commercialized Platinum® protein sequencing instrument and kits and the Company’s other products once commercialized; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company’s ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company’s ability to maintain its existing lease, license, manufacture and supply agreements; the Company’s ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development or commercialization of products and services that serve customers engaged in proteomic analysis, many of which have greater financial and marketing resources than the Company; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s products and services, and its ability to serve those markets once commercialized, either alone or in partnership with others; the Company’s estimates regarding future expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company’s financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties described under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

