Quantum Health Partners with Vida Health to Launch New GLP-1 Weight Management Solution as Part of Company’s Premier Pharmacy Navigation Platform

New solution leverages Quantum Health’s clinical expertise, health coaching and holistic care coordination combined with Vida Health’s evidence-based prescribing to optimize GLP-1 utilization, improve the sustainability of obesity treatment and related conditions, and deliver cost savings for employers.

DUBLIN, Ohio & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Health, the leader in healthcare navigation and care coordination, announced today it has expanded its Premier Pharmacy platform to offer self-insured employers a new GLP-1 solution, powered by Vida Health, optimizing prescribing patterns, clinical outcomes and member support for weight loss. Quantum Health’s new solution focuses on managing drug utilization patterns to align treatment with need, supporting employers in ensuring the effective use of GLP-1s and other weight management therapies. Vida Health serves as the provider partner, ensuring members receive evidence-based, clinically appropriate prescriptions. The program begins with holistic behavior change and less intensive anti-obesity medications (AOMs), with only 14% of members starting on a GLP-1 compared with the average 40%-50% in unmanaged care settings.









An August 2024 employer survey conducted by the Business Group on Health found that 79% of employers have seen an increase by covered members’ interest in weight management medications, including GLP-1s, as more employees qualify for coverage. While 96% of employers cover GLP-1s for diabetes, 67% are expanding coverage to include weight management, and often struggle to manage costs and appropriate use. With this rising demand and broader eligibility, 96% of employers worry about the long-term cost implications, highlighting ongoing challenges in managing overall drug expenses.

“The launch of our GLP-1 weight management solution is the latest example of our commitment to helping our employer clients with improved utilization of these drugs through better management of medication costs while ensuring members receive high-value, appropriate care,” said Dayne Williams, CEO of Quantum Health. “GLP-1s and specialty drugs are a major and growing cost driver for all employers, who are seeing significant increases in employee demand for expanded GLP-1 coverage. Our comprehensive navigation platform uniquely positions us to manage employers’ medical and pharmacy spend, delivering seamless support to meet members’ needs and align outcomes with employer health plan designs.”

With obesity now recognized as a complex chronic disease by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), there is growing consensus that it requires comprehensive treatment rather than being viewed solely as a lifestyle condition. Affecting more than 42% of adults in the U.S., these obesity levels mean employers face growing pressure to address the rising demand for effective weight management treatments in their health plans. The MedCity News and Quantum Health’s 2024 Benefit Consultant Sentiment Index (The Index) concurs, as it revealed that nearly two-thirds of health benefit consultants see a rise in demand for guidance on specialty drug and GLP-1 cost management. But according to a 2024 Kaiser Family Foundation survey, only one in four employers currently cover GLP-1 medications for weight loss, even as these treatments gain popularity.

To help employers balance pharmacy cost management with high-quality health benefits under their medical and pharmacy benefits, Quantum Health launched its Premier Pharmacy platform in 2024, leveraging its clinical expertise to guide members toward effective, high-value care. The company serves over 500 self-insured employer clients and over 3 million members. Its established specialty pharmacy capability includes utilization management and a site-of-care program combined with its digital experience, proprietary Real-Time Intercept® capability, and an in-house Pharmacy Services team comprised of doctors, pharmacists and analysts to intercept members earlier in their care journeys to offer high-value, clinically appropriate medication alternatives.

“We are honored to work with Quantum Health to address the growing GLP-1 spending challenge for employers,” said Joe Murad, CEO at Vida Health. “Unlike models that rely on costly medications, our collaborative weight management solution delivers highly personalized, evidence-based clinical interventions that enhance outcomes, improve the member experience and align seamlessly with employers’ goals.”

Core Elements of Quantum Health’s New GLP-1 Weight Management Solution powered by Vida:

Quantum Health serves as the single point of contact providing benefits education and comprehensive clinical assessments to evaluate a member’s readiness for change. Provider collaboration: Precertification of Vida Health as a responsible prescriber streamlines the process and ensures only evidence-based and cost-effective prescriptions are provided.

Precertification of Vida Health as a responsible prescriber streamlines the process and ensures only evidence-based and cost-effective prescriptions are provided. Sustainable lifestyle changes: Members adopt and sustain healthier habits while the solution ensures therapeutic graduation to more holistic lifestyle practices.

The solution will be available to early adopter employers in 2025, with plans to continue to expand Premier Pharmacy to address additional high-cost, high-priority pharmacy needs for employers.

Learn more about Quantum Health’s approach to pharmacy and its new GLP-1 Weight Management Solution powered by Vida Health: https://quantum-health.com/pharmacy.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer and payer clients. Quantum Health’s proprietary Real-Time Intercept® capability identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member’s healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies.

Founded in 1999 and based in Dublin, Ohio, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine, and one of FORTUNE’S Best Workplaces in Healthcare. The Women Presidents’ Organization has also ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for over 15 years.

To learn more about the company, visit www.Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

About Vida Health

Vida Health is a virtual, personalized obesity care provider that helps patients manage obesity and related conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, anxiety, and depression with evidence-based treatment. Vida’s team of obesity medicine-certified physicians, registered dietitians, expert coaches, and licensed therapists take a whole-person approach leading to clinically meaningful body weight loss in one year. Practicing responsible prescribing, Vida supports patients, employers, and health plans by prioritizing proven behavior change and lifestyle interventions before introducing medications, ensuring that only those who need anti-obesity medications receive them — helping to control costs. Employers and health plans avoid prescription costs up to $475 per member per month for those with obesity. Vida serves members in all 50 states and Washington D.C., offers services in both English and Spanish, and operates on a value-based pricing model, putting outcomes at the center of care. To learn more, visit www.Vida.com.

