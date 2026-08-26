Quantum Health Names Jamie Hall Chief Commercial Officer, Dr. Daniel Stein Chief Strategy Officer, as Company Builds on Acquisitions

Leadership expansion reflects Quantum Health's shift from coordinating care to delivering clinical care directly, building on the integration of CirrusMD and Embold Health

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Health, the leading healthcare navigation company, today announced two strategic executive leadership appointments as it enters its next phase of growth. Jamie Hall, President of CirrusMD, is moving into the role of Chief Commercial Officer. While continuing as CirrusMD President, he will also lead Quantum Health's commercial organization. In this role he will oversee sales, partnerships, marketing and go-to-market strategy as the company scales its combined navigation and virtual care platform across employers and health plans nationwide. Dr. Daniel Stein, President of Embold Health, is expanding his role to become Chief Strategy Officer, while continuing to lead Embold's strategy and market execution.

The appointments follow Quantum Health's acquisitions of Embold Health in 2025 and CirrusMD in early 2026. In less than 12 months, the two deals have helped scale Quantum Health to more than 20 million members across more than 570 clients, with a combined team of more than 2,000.

Jamie Hall Named Chief Commercial Officer

Jamie Hall joined Quantum Health through its acquisition of CirrusMD, the premiere on-demand virtual care company he led as President and CEO. As Chief Commercial Officer, he will oversee Quantum Health's sales and marketing teams and lead the company's go-to-market strategy.

Hall brings decades of healthcare leadership experience to a role central to Quantum Health's expansion, translating the company’s navigation, provider-quality and virtual care offerings into a single story for employers and health plans.

"CirrusMD joined Quantum Health because of our shared mission to make high-quality care more accessible, affordable and empathetic," Hall said. "Together with Embold we are redesigning how healthcare is experienced for members while measurably reducing total cost of care for plan sponsors, making healthcare work better for everyone."

Dr. Daniel Stein Named Chief Strategy Officer

Dr. Daniel Stein will continue as President of Embold Health, leading strategy, market engagement and execution while also serving as Quantum Health's Chief Strategy Officer. The move reflects how closely the Embold and Quantum Health teams have already grown together, and the opportunity to put Stein's expertise to work across the broader organization.

Quantum Health's focus on prevention, early intervention and provider quality will be strengthened by Stein's leadership. As the company rolls out its new AI-powered solution suite and continues investing in provider quality, Stein will work with Quantum Health's teams to guide the clinical thinking behind that work.

"Great navigation and great care have to move together, not just point someone in the right direction, but make sure that direction leads somewhere excellent," Stein said. "This role gives me a chance to bring that thinking into how the entire organization plans for what's next, making sure quality stays at the center as we grow."

One Organization, Not Two Acquisitions

Both appointments build on the acquisitions that have reshaped Quantum Health over the past year. Together, they mark a shift in what navigation has traditionally meant: rather than simply guiding employers and members toward care, Quantum Health is now positioned to deliver care directly, earlier and with more personalization. The result is an expanded solution suite designed to connect members with the right support, at the right time, every time. With CirrusMD, acquired in 2026, that shift became concrete — members can now reach a board-certified physician by chat in under 60 seconds, 24/7. With Embold Health, acquired in 2025, it means the recommendation to see a specific provider or facility carries clinically validated quality data behind it — guidance that's now embedded across every solution Quantum Health offers, not limited to any single product.

With Hall now leading commercial strategy and Stein leading company strategy, Quantum Health is positioned to bring navigation and direct care to employers and members as one experience, rather than two acquisitions layered together.

"Jamie and Daniel have each already shown what it looks like to bring a company into Quantum Health without losing what made it great," said Dayne Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Health. "Putting them in these roles means we can carry that same thinking into how we go to market and how we plan for the future. We didn't just acquire two great companies. We're building one organization that acts earlier and delivers real care, not just guidance."

Recent Momentum

These appointments come as Quantum Health continues expanding its range of solutions for controlling healthcare costs, now spanning multiple price points and levels of clinical integration so employers can choose the approach that fits their needs and budget. Recent additions include a February partnership with Lantern, adding a national network of outcomes-based Centers of Excellence for orthopedics, cardiac and cancer care, and an expanded pharmacy navigation partnership with Scripta Insights this past spring, giving employers decision support across more than 17,000 medications.

To learn more about Quantum Health, visit quantum-health.com.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry’s leading healthcare navigation company, helping organizations lower healthcare costs and improve outcomes with a full suite of flexible solutions. Serving more than 500 clients and 20+ million members, Quantum Health delivers a single point of contact across the entire healthcare journey. Members have immediate access to physician-led virtual care and patented provider-quality data that guides them to the highest-performing specialists. And, as the only navigator that engages directly with providers at a member’s first moment of need, Quantum Health delivers better outcomes, a superior member experience and more efficient healthcare spending. ​

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