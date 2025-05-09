QuantHealth Unveils The Industry’s First Pharmaco-Clinical Foundation Model Focused on Clinical Applications of AI in Life Sciences

The Foundation Model, Soon to be Available on AWS Marketplace, Moves the Industry Beyond Drug Discovery, Ushering in a New Frontier for AI in Pharma Focused on Clinical Trials

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QuantHealth, an AI-powered clinical trial simulation company, today unveiled its Large Real-World Drug Model (LRDM v1.0), a first-of-its-kind clinical trial foundation model that can process and utilize data from more than 100 million patients and billions of therapeutic datapoints in a single simulation. Leveraging end-to-end transformer architectures, QuantHealth’s LRDM v1.0 represents a fundamental breakthrough in using AI to predict drug effectiveness and patient outcomes.

While most AI applications in pharma have centered on drug discovery, QuantHealth’s LRDM v1.0 marks a pivotal shift, bringing the power of biological foundation models to the clinical stage of drug development. This phase, which consumes more than half of all total drug development budgets, has remained largely untouched by AI innovation despite being where 90 percent of drug candidates ultimately fail. By enabling data-driven simulation and optimization of trial design, the LRDM v1.0 empowers pharma teams to dramatically improve success rates, reduce costly mistakes, and accelerate the path from molecule to market.

“Research shows the healthcare industry generates 30 percent of the world's data, equivalent to approximately 138 billion gigabytes per day. In life sciences, this data is not only incredibly large, it's also incredibly complex, and putting it all together, at scale, to derive practical insights is a monumental challenge,” said Orr Inbar, CEO and Co-Founder of QuantHealth. “To address this, QuantHealth has invested over $10 million in R&D over the last 4 years, dedicated to mastering systems biology, clinical data modeling, novel AI architectures, and advanced parallel computing for the betterment of drug research. This research is now bearing fruit, with the first version of LRDM now live, enabling us to leverage far more data, with deeper granularity, enhancing the accuracy of our models and unlocking new capabilities. With new therapies being more precise and more complex, this kind of deep modeling is crucial to advancing the state of care.”

Today, QuantHealth works with eight of the top twenty pharma companies, helping them design precision trials with a higher probability of success and faster patient accrual rates, all while shortening trial design and execution timelines. QuantHealth supports dozens of trials a year, across all phases and the industry, spanning indications in oncology, cardiovascular, and autoimmune disease, across multiple modalities including biologics, small molecules, and cell and gene therapies.

“QuantHealth’s new LRDM v1.0 is trained on 100 million patients, 30 billion drug-patient pairs, and has 138 million parameters,” said Eran Barash, Head of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence at QuantHealth. “This model is approximately 100 times larger than its predecessor and leverages 500 times more data. LRDM v1.0 can capture clinical patterns at a much greater temporal resolution and reason about drug mechanisms at a far greater depth. Furthermore, LRDM v1.0’s AI architecture unlocks transfer learning, enabling generalization from large populations to rare diseases and small subpopulations. Unlike traditional language-based models (LLMs), LRDM v1.0 is systems-biology-based, leveraging large biomedical knowledge graphs and huge patient databases.”

Clinical trial sponsors can access QuantHealth’s technologies and foundation models through its self-service trial simulation and optimization workflows or directly through model APIs. QuantHealth will soon offer its technology solutions on the AWS Marketplace.

"QuantHealth's foundation model aims to bring advancements that will help solve key scientific and economic challenges for the clinical trial side of drug development,” said Dan Sheeran, general manager, Health Care and Life Sciences, AWS. “The collaboration between AWS and QuantHealth will further enable pharma companies to leverage clinical foundation models for their use cases, increasing the fidelity of their clinical programs and improving the probability of success in clinical trials. We look forward to expanding our work with QuantHealth."

QuantHealth plans to announce future iterations of the model rapidly as it increases its data, size, and clinical performance. For more information on QuantHealth and LRDM v1.0, please visit quanthealth.ai.

About QuantHealth: 90% of drugs fail the clinical stage, representing a direct $45B annual waste to pharma companies. To address this challenge at its core, QuantHealth's Clinical-Simulator predicts how each patient in a clinical trial will respond to treatment, allowing trial design teams to predict how an entire clinical trial will play out and adapt accordingly. Based on its novel AI engine and a vast dataset of 350 million patients and over 5 million mechanistic data elements, QuantHealth's simulator can predict clinical trial results with high accuracy, allowing users to answer mission-critical questions such as trial go/no-go, cohort optimization, drug repurposing, and more. QuantHealth was founded by healthcare experts who led commercial, product, and data science at various leading companies in the US and Israel. QuantHealth is backed by expert Life-Science investors in the US, Europe, and Israel and is supported by an advisory board of physicians and scientists from leading academic institutions. To learn more, visit https://quanthealth.ai.

