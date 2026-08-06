Quanterix To Participate in Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets 46th Annual Growth Conference on August 11-12

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (Nasdaq: QTRX), a global leader in precision biomarker science, today announced that senior management will participate in the Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets 46th Annual Growth Conference at the Intercontinental Hotel in Boston on August 11-12, 2026.

Chief Executive Officer Everett Cunningham will engage in a fireside chat that will be webcast live on 1:00 pm ET on Wednesday, August 12th, during which he will provide an update on the Company and its strategic priorities. Chief Technology and Product Officer Michael Miller will join a panel discussion on Neurology Diagnostics at 2:00 pm ET the same day. The Company is also scheduling one-on-one investor meetings both August 11th and 12th at the event, which will include Mr. Cunningham, Chief Financial Officer Jason Faessler and Mr. Miller.

Webcast Information

The live webcast presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.quanterix.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conference on the website.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in precision biomarker science, making biology measurable to deliver earlier insights and support breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. Through the acquisition of Akoya Biosciences, Quanterix Spatial solutions deliver high-plex, quantitative protein analysis in tissue at single-cell resolution. Combined with Accelerator Laboratory services, Quanterix gives researchers the tools and expertise to translate discovery into precision diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.

Media

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Investor Relations

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