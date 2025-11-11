SUBSCRIBE
Quanterix Releases Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2025

November 10, 2025 | 
18 min read

BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company transforming healthcare by accelerating biomarker breakthroughs from discovery to diagnostics, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“During the third quarter, we delivered on our revenue expectations despite challenging market conditions,” said Masoud Toloue, Chief Executive Officer of Quanterix. “Equally important, we achieved key integration milestones from our Akoya transaction — keeping us firmly on track to realize $85 million in annualized synergies and reach cash flow break-even in 2026. Together, we have built a stronger, more scalable company with the foundation to drive sustained growth, profitability, and cash flow in the years ahead.”

“Our Alzheimer’s diagnostics business also continues to accelerate. With a positive Medicare pricing recommendation and expanding partnerships across Asia, we are advancing toward a future where blood-based testing for neurodegenerative disease becomes standard clinical practice — and Quanterix is at the center of that transformation.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $40.2 million, an increase of 12.3% compared to $35.8 million in the prior year.
  • GAAP gross margin of 42.8%, as compared to 56.3% in the prior year. Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) of 45.9% as compared to 50.7% in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) loss of $11.9 million, compared to a loss of $5.5 million in the prior year. The increase is primarily related to higher acquisition and restructuring charges.
  • The Company ended the third quarter with $138.1 million of cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash. Adjusted cash usage, after accounting for one-time deal and restructuring costs, was $16.1 million. Adjusted cash usage is expected to decline in Q4 2025 due to improved working capital performance and a full quarter effect of cost synergies. The company continues to expect it will end 2025 with approximately $120 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash.

Operational and Business Highlights

  • Executed key integration activities in the quarter, capturing $67 million of cost synergies and savings. Key integration milestones include:
  • Commercial: Combined the Quanterix and Akoya sales organizations, under one sales leadership, selling one combined portfolio of products.
  • Operations: Consolidated four manufacturing and lab facilities into two main sites in Billerica and Burlington Massachusetts.
  • Back Office/G&A: Eliminated nearly all redundant public company costs and initiated a series of IT systems integrations.
  • Established new partnerships in the Asia-Pacific region, including All-Eight (Singapore); Union Clinical Laboratory (Taiwan); and NSW Health Pathology (Australia).
  • Launched eight new Simoa assays through the first nine months of the year.
  • Delivered multiple recent spatial and immuno-oncology presentations, including more than a dozen poster presentations, at the 40th annual Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), demonstrating growing adoption of Quanterix’s high-plex spatial proteomics and AI-driven analysis platforms, underscoring their translational impact in uncovering immune resistance mechanisms and predictive biomarkers across multiple cancer indications. The Company also launched a new Metabolism Spike-in Module, designed for the PhenoCycler-Fusion and the PhenoCode™ Discovery IO60 Human Protein Panel.

2025 Full Year Business Outlook

The Company is reiterating its previous guidance for 2025 revenues to be in a range of $130 to $135 million, which includes approximately two quarters of performance from Akoya. On a pro forma basis, assuming the two companies were combined for the full year, the Company expects to generate 2025 revenue of between $165 and $170 million.

Quanterix expects GAAP and adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) to be in the range of 45% to 47%.

Finally, the Company anticipates 2025 adjusted cash usage to be approximately $34 to $38 million. With the previously announced expense reductions, Quanterix expects to exit 2025 with approximately $120 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash and expects to achieve cash flow breakeven performance in 2026.

Conference Call

In conjunction with this announcement, the Company will host a conference call on November 10, 2025, at 4:30 PM E.T. The dial-in number for USA & Canada is Toll-Free (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 and the conference ID is 5591565.

Interested investors can also listen to the live webcast from the Event Details page in the Investors section of the Quanterix website at https://ir.quanterix.com. An archived webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website for one year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a global leader in ultra-sensitive biomarker detection, enabling breakthroughs in disease research, diagnostics, and drug development. Its proprietary Simoa® technology delivers industry-leading sensitivity, allowing researchers to detect and quantify biomarkers in blood and other fluids at concentrations far below traditional limits. With approximately 6,000 peer-reviewed publications, Quanterix has been a trusted partner to the scientific community for nearly two decades. In 2025, Quanterix acquired Akoya Biosciences, The Spatial Biology Company®, adding multiplexed tissue imaging with single-cell resolution to its portfolio and 1,396 installed instruments. Together, the combined company offers a uniquely integrated platform that connects biology across blood and tissue—advancing precision medicine from discovery to diagnostics. Learn more at www.quanterix.com.

Financial Highlights

QUANTERIX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product revenue

$

26,151

 

 

$

19,694

 

 

$

63,723

 

 

$

59,251

 

Service and other revenue

 

13,953

 

 

$

13,845

 

 

 

29,806

 

 

$

39,323

 

Collaboration and license revenue

 

46

 

 

$

1,872

 

 

 

1,348

 

 

$

2,756

 

Grant revenue

 

83

 

 

$

402

 

 

 

165

 

 

$

930

 

Total revenues

 

40,233

 

 

 

35,813

 

 

 

95,042

 

 

 

102,260

 

Costs of goods sold and services:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product revenue

 

15,379

 

 

$

10,554

 

 

 

34,438

 

 

$

25,461

 

Cost of service and other revenue

 

7,648

 

 

$

5,106

 

 

 

15,683

 

 

$

15,864

 

Total costs of goods sold and services

 

23,027

 

 

 

15,660

 

 

 

50,121

 

 

 

41,325

 

Gross profit

 

17,206

 

 

 

20,153

 

 

 

44,921

 

 

 

60,935

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

8,009

 

 

$

8,104

 

 

 

27,126

 

 

 

23,015

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

39,062

 

 

$

22,908

 

 

 

102,872

 

 

 

73,027

 

Other lease costs

 

286

 

 

$

889

 

 

 

870

 

 

 

2,740

 

Impairment and restructuring costs

 

7,174

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,844

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

54,531

 

 

 

31,901

 

 

 

145,712

 

 

 

98,782

 

Loss from operations

 

(37,325

)

 

 

(11,748

)

 

 

(100,791

)

 

 

(37,847

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

1,448

 

 

 

3,535

 

 

 

7,408

 

 

 

11,165

 

Change in fair value of contingent liabilities

 

58

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,952

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

(178

)

 

 

5

 

 

 

(68

)

 

 

221

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(35,997

)

 

 

(8,208

)

 

 

(89,499

)

 

 

(26,461

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

2,480

 

 

 

(145

)

 

 

5,466

 

 

 

(442

)

Net loss

$

(33,517

)

 

$

(8,353

)

 

$

(84,033

)

 

$

(26,903

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$

(0.73

)

 

$

(0.22

)

 

$

(2.04

)

 

$

(0.70

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

46,060

 

 

 

38,449

 

 

 

41,243

 

 

 

38,305

 

QUANTERIX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)

 

 

September 30, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

38,298

 

$

56,709

Marketable securities

 

96,511

 

 

232,413

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for expected credit losses

 

33,029

 

 

32,141

Inventory

 

54,957

 

 

32,775

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

10,483

 

 

9,556

Total current assets

 

233,278

 

 

363,594

Restricted cash

 

3,336

 

 

2,610

Property and equipment, net

 

25,765

 

 

17,150

Intangible assets, net

 

135,148

 

 

4,031

Goodwill

 

23,460

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

18,184

 

 

16,339

Financing lease right-of-use assets

 

917

 

 

Other non-current assets

 

4,052

 

 

2,809

Total assets

$

444,140

 

 

406,533

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

10,633

 

 

6,953

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

12,582

 

 

12,620

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

24,812

 

 

8,851

Deferred revenue

 

20,913

 

 

8,827

Operating lease liabilities

 

7,984

 

 

4,756

Financing lease liabilities

 

428

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

77,352

 

 

42,007

Deferred revenue, net of current portion

 

7,341

 

 

1,073

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

31,212

 

 

32,615

Financing lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

496

 

 

Non-current portion of contingent liabilities

 

5,904

 

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

7,301

 

 

800

Total liabilities

 

129,606

 

 

76,495

Total stockholders’ equity

 

314,534

 

 

330,038

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

444,140

 

$

406,533

QUANTERIX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(84,033

)

 

$

(26,903

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

9,618

 

 

 

4,740

 

Credit losses on accounts receivable

 

284

 

 

 

744

 

Accretion of marketable securities

 

(1,851

)

 

 

(5,317

)

Impairment

 

7,269

 

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use asset amortization

 

2,058

 

 

 

1,371

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

16,303

 

 

 

15,150

 

Change in fair value of contingent liabilities

 

(3,952

)

 

 

 

Deferred taxes

 

(5,678

)

 

 

 

Other operating activity

 

(76

)

 

 

(389

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

7,901

 

 

 

(6,402

)

Inventory

 

4,204

 

 

 

(6,845

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

2,198

 

 

 

(168

)

Other non-current assets

 

110

 

 

 

(479

)

Accounts payable

 

(3,537

)

 

 

588

 

Accrued compensation and benefits, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities

 

(5,847

)

 

 

(3,166

)

Deferred revenue

 

(526

)

 

 

(826

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

(4,003

)

 

 

(2,971

)

Other non-current liabilities

 

(1,234

)

 

 

11

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(60,792

)

 

 

(30,862

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(45,658

)

 

 

(270,972

)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

 

183,389

 

 

 

159,279

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(2,710

)

 

 

(2,956

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(93,229

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

41,792

 

 

 

(114,649

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Principal payments on financing leases

 

(106

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from common stock issued under stock plans

 

930

 

 

 

2,999

 

Payments for employee taxes withheld on stock-based compensation awards

 

(1,010

)

 

 

(2,584

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

(186

)

 

 

415

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(19,186

)

 

 

(145,096

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

1,501

 

 

 

18

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

59,319

 

 

 

177,026

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period

$

41,634

 

 

$

31,948

 

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements presented on a U.S. GAAP basis, we present the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin: We define adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest income, income tax (expense) benefit, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration related costs, impairment and restructuring, and certain other items which include other charges or benefits resulting from transactions or events that are highly variable, significant in size, and that we do not believe are indicative of ongoing or future business operations. These items are discussed in more detail below the tables reconciling the GAAP to non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues.
  • Adjusted cash usage: We calculate cash usage as the total change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash adjusted to include the net change from purchases, sales, and maturities of marketable securities (excluding any interest receivable). Adjusted cash usage is calculated as cash usage further adjusted to exclude cash payments related to transactions or events that are highly variable, significant in size, and that we do not believe are indicative of ongoing or future business operations.
  • Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted total operating expenses, and adjusted loss from operations: We calculate these non-GAAP financial measures by including shipping and handling costs for product sales within cost of product revenue instead of within selling, general and administrative expenses. Additionally, we exclude amortization of certain acquired intangible assets, acquisition and integration related costs, and certain other items which include other charges or benefits resulting from transactions or events that are highly variable, significant in size, and that we do not believe are indicative of ongoing or future business operations. Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by total revenues.

We believe that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides supplemental information useful to investors in understanding our underlying operating results and trends. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate our operating performance in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparison and analysis of trends in our business and our competitors. We believe that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors in assessing our operating performance within our industry and to allow comparability with the presentation of other companies in our industry.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented here should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the financial information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For example, adjusted EBITDA excludes a number of expense items that are included in net loss and adjusted cash usage excludes certain actual cash payments. As a result, positive adjusted EBITDA or positive adjusted cash usage may be achieved even where we record a significant net loss or reduction in our cash and marketable securities balances in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures set forth in the tables captioned “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” in the section below.

Additionally, we make certain forward-looking statements about our future financial performance that include non-GAAP financial measures, which are difficult to predict for future periods because the nature of the adjustments pertains to events that have not yet occurred. We do not forecast many of the excluded items for internal use and therefore information reconciling forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to U.S. GAAP financial measures is not available without unreasonable effort and is not provided. The occurrence, timing, and amount of any of the items excluded from U.S. GAAP to calculate non-GAAP financial measures could significantly impact our U.S. GAAP results.

QUANTERIX CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

 

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands except percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Net loss

$

(33,517

)

 

$

(8,353

)

 

$

(84,033

)

 

$

(26,903

)

Interest income

 

(1,448

)

 

 

(3,535

)

 

 

(7,408

)

 

 

(11,165

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(2,480

)

 

 

145

 

 

 

(5,466

)

 

 

442

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

5,431

 

 

 

1,616

 

 

 

9,618

 

 

 

4,740

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

5,469

 

 

 

4,657

 

 

 

16,303

 

 

 

15,150

 

Acquisition and integration related costs (1)

 

7,315

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,032

 

 

 

 

Earnout recorded as compensation expense (2)

 

229

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,129

 

 

 

 

Changes in contingent liabilities (3)

 

(58

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,952

)

 

 

 

Impairment and restructuring costs (4)

 

7,174

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,844

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

(11,885

)

 

$

(5,470

)

 

$

(36,933

)

 

$

(17,736

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

$

40,233

 

 

$

35,813

 

 

$

95,042

 

 

$

102,260

 

Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) (adjusted EBITDA as a % of revenue)

 

(29.5

)%

 

 

(15.3

)%

 

 

(38.9

)%

 

 

(17.3

)%

(1)

 Represents acquisition and integration costs directly related to the Company's business combinations. Acquisition costs include professional and consulting fees supporting due diligence, legal, and accounting activities to execute a transaction. Integration costs include third party and internal direct costs to integrate acquired companies, employees, and their customers.

(2)

 Consists of the earnout recognized as compensation expense related to the Emission acquisition.

(3)

 Consists of fair value adjustments for contingent consideration liabilities related to acquisitions.

(4)

 Impairment charges for goodwill and an acquired lease facility not in use and severance and related benefit costs from the restructuring plan announced in 2025.

Reconciliation of Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash to Adjusted Cash Usage (non-GAAP)

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

(93,949

)

 

$

(18,032

)

 

$

(19,186

)

 

$

(145,096

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

45

 

 

 

371

 

 

 

1,501

 

 

 

18

 

Net change in marketable securities

 

(31,765

)

 

 

14,331

 

 

 

(135,902

)

 

 

117,282

 

Cash usage

 

(125,669

)

 

 

(3,330

)

 

 

(153,587

)

 

 

(27,796

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash acquired from acquisitions

 

(16,799

)

 

 

 

 

 

(16,822

)

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration related payments (1)

 

120,310

 

 

 

 

 

 

134,387

 

 

 

 

Payments of restructuring costs (2)

 

6,095

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,075

 

 

 

 

Payments related to restatement costs (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,102

 

 

 

 

Adjusted cash usage (non-GAAP)

$

(16,063

)

 

$

(3,330

)

 

$

(27,845

)

 

$

(27,796

)

(1)

 Represents cash payments towards acquisition and integration related activities, including the cash purchase price of an acquired business.

(2)

 Represents cash payments for severance and related benefits from the restructuring plan announced in 2025.

(3)

 Payment of costs associated with the restatement of previously issued financial statements that was completed at the end of 2024.

Reconciliation of Gross Profit, Gross Margin, Total Operating Expenses and Loss from Operations to

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands except percentages)

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended September 30,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

Gross profit

$

17,206

 

 

$

20,153

 

 

$

44,921

 

 

$

60,935

 

Shipping and handling costs

 

(1,305

)

 

 

(2,011

)

 

 

(4,181

)

 

 

(6,228

)

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and property and equipment (1)

 

35

 

 

 

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2)

 

2,532

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,993

 

 

 

 

Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP)

 

18,468

 

 

 

18,142

 

 

 

43,768

 

 

 

54,707

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

$

40,233

 

 

$

35,813

 

 

$

95,042

 

 

$

102,260

 

Gross margin (gross profit as % of total revenues)

 

42.8

%

 

 

56.3

%

 

 

47.3

%

 

 

59.6

%

Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) (adjusted gross profit as % of total revenues)

 

45.9

%

 

 

50.7

%

 

 

46.1

%

 

 

53.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

$

54,531

 

 

$

31,901

 

 

$

145,712

 

 

$

98,782

 

Shipping and handling costs

 

(1,305

)

 

 

(2,011

)

 

 

(4,181

)

 

 

(6,228

)

Purchase accounting impact on property and equipment (1)

 

(212

)

 

 

 

 

 

(212

)

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2)

 

(73

)

 

 

 

 

 

(73

)

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration related costs (3)

 

(7,315

)

 

 

 

 

 

(15,032

)

 

 

 

Earnout recorded as compensation expense (4)

 

(229

)

 

 

 

 

 

(8,129

)

 

 

 

Impairment and restructuring costs (5)

 

(7,174

)

 

 

 

 

 

(14,844

)

 

 

 

Adjusted total operating expenses (non-GAAP)

$

38,223

 

 

$

29,890

 

 

$

103,241

 

 

$

92,554

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

$

(37,325

)

 

$

(11,748

)

 

$

(100,791

)

 

$

(37,847

)

Purchase accounting impact on inventory and property and equipment (1)

 

247

 

 

 

 

 

 

247

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2)

 

2,605

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,066

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and integration related costs (3)

 

7,315

 

 

 

 

 

 

15,032

 

 

 

 

Earnout recorded as compensation expense (4)

 

229

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,129

 

 

 

 

Impairment and restructuring costs (5)

 

7,174

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,844

 

 

 

 

Adjusted loss from operations (non-GAAP)

$

(19,755

)

 

$

(11,748

)

 

$

(59,473

)

 

$

(37,847

)

(1)

 Represents the amortization of the purchase price fair value increase of acquired inventory and property and equipment.

(2)

 Consists only of the amortization of intangible assets acquired in 2025.

(3)

 Represents acquisition and integration costs directly related to the Company's business combinations. Acquisition costs include professional and consulting fees supporting due diligence, legal, and accounting activities to execute a transaction. Integration costs include third party and internal direct costs to integrate acquired companies, employees, and their customers.

(4)

 Consists of the earnout recognized as compensation expense related to the Emission acquisition.

(5)

 Impairment charges for goodwill and an acquired lease facility not in use and severance and related benefit costs from the restructuring plan announced in 2025.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included in this press release that are not historical in nature or do not relate to current facts are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about Quanterix’s future business outlook, operations, strategy and financial performance, including statements related to our expectations about the development and commercialization of our products, about the benefits we may realize from the acquisition of Akoya Biosciences Inc., and under the header “2025 Full Year Business Outlook.”. Words and phrases such as “may,” “approximately,” “continue,” “should,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “is likely,” “look ahead,” “look forward,” “believes,” “will,” “intends,” “estimates,” “strategy,” “plan,” “could,” “potential,” “possible” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.


Contacts

Joshua Young
(508) 846-3327
ir@quanterix.com


