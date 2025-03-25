Quanta Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Presentation of QTX3544, an Oral G12V-Preferring Multi-KRAS Inhibitor, at AACR Annual Meeting 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanta Therapeutics, a privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leading the development of innovative, oral therapeutics for RAS-driven cancers, today announced it will give a late-breaking poster presentation on QTX3544 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025 being held April 25-30, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. QTX3544 is an oral, G12V-preferring, dual ON/OFF state, multi-KRAS inhibitor currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with KRASG12V mutations.

AACR presentation information:

Title: QTX3544, a potent and selective G12V-preferring KRAS inhibitor, synergizes with EGFR inhibitors for enhanced anti-tumor activity

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 30, 2025; 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Session Name: Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 4

Abstract Number: LB430

Location: Poster Section 51

About QTX3034, QTX3046 and QTX3544

Quanta is progressing three, chemically distinct, oral KRAS inhibitors targeting the most common mutations in KRAS. QTX3034 is an allosteric multi-KRAS inhibitor with G12D-preferring activity. QTX3046 is an allosteric KRASG12D-selective, dual ON/OFF state inhibitor. Both QTX3034 and QTX3046 Phase 1 clinical trials are enrolling patients with solid tumors with KRASG12D mutations in dose escalation cohorts as monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab. QTX3544 is an allosteric multi-KRAS inhibitor with G12V-preferring activity. The QTX3544 Phase 1 clinical trial is initially enrolling patients with KRASG12V mutations in dose escalation cohorts as monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab.

The Phase 1 clinical endpoints for each of the foregoing trials include safety and tolerability, determination of the maximum tolerated dose/recommended Phase 2 dose, pharmacokinetic properties, anti-tumor activity, and molecular markers. The clinical trials are being conducted at clinical sites in the US. More information about the QTX3034 clinical trial ( NCT06227377 ), the QTX3046 clinical trial ( NCT06428500 ), and the QTX3544 clinical trial ( NCT06715124 ) can be found on https://clinicaltrials.gov/ .

About RAS and the MAPK Pathway

The mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway is a central signaling cascade that regulates cellular growth, proliferation, differentiation, and survival. When one of the proteins in the pathway is mutationally activated, it can drive tumor development and growth. RAS is the most frequently mutated oncogene in cancer, with KRAS mutations occurring in nearly one-quarter of all human cancers. RAS mutations impair the ability of RAS to convert from its active GTP-bound “ON” form into its inactive GDP-bound “OFF” state, leading to the sustained activation of the MAPK signaling pathway and ultimately driving tumorigenesis. KRAS mutations, especially G12D, G12V, and G12C, are highly prevalent in pancreatic, colorectal, and lung cancers. First-generation KRAS inhibitors have demonstrated clinical benefit, but their impact is limited to a subset of patients with a single type of KRAS mutation (G12C).

About Quanta Therapeutics

Quanta Therapeutics is a private biopharmaceutical company focused on the most prevalent and elusive target in oncology—RAS. Our vision is to develop novel small molecule cancer medicines by selectively targeting protein-protein interactions that are key to oncogenic RAS activity. Driving Quanta’s success is our unique high-throughput platform that applies Second Harmonic Generation (SHG) optical technology to identify allosteric modulators of protein complexes. The Quanta team has extensive drug development expertise and substantial research experience in the RAS space. By applying innovative medicinal chemistry and its unique protein conformation detection technology, Quanta aims to advance differentiated, next-generation RAS programs that address the resistance paradigms of targeted therapy in oncology. Quanta’s KRAS inhibitor pipeline includes three programs: QTX3034, a multi-KRAS inhibitor with G12D-preferring activity (G12D+ multi-KRAS), currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab; QTX3046, a G12D-selective KRAS inhibitor, currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy and in combination with cetuximab; QTX3544, a multi-KRAS inhibitor with G12V-preferring activity (G12V+ multi-KRAS) currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination in patients with KRASG12V-driven solid tumors. Quanta is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA, and has a site in Radnor, PA. Find more information at https://www.quantatx.com/. Follow us on LinkedIn: Quanta Therapeutics

