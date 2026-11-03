QT Imaging to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on November 10, 2026

PETALUMA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$QTI #BreastCancer--QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) (“QT Imaging” or the “Company”), a medical device company dedicated to transforming breast health management through innovative, radiation-free imaging technology, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, and will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Participants are encouraged to pre-register at the link below.

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Pre-registration: Link here.

Callers who are unable to pre-register can access the conference call by dialing:

United States: 866-777-2509

International: 412-317-5413

In addition, a live and archived webcast of the call will be available at this link and on the IR Calendar section of the QT Imaging website.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTI) is a medical device company engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative imaging systems that use low-frequency sound waves. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. strives to improve global health outcomes. Its strategy is predicated upon the fact that medical imaging is critical to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease and that it should be safe, affordable, accessible, and centered on the patient’s experience. For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit the Company’s website at www.qtimaging.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Breast Acoustic CT™ is a trademark of an affiliate of QT Imaging Holdings, Inc.

Investors

CORE IR

Tirth Patel

ir@qtimaging.com

386-295-2215



Media

CORE IR

Matthew Cossel

pr@qtimaging.com

212-655-0924