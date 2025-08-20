Qaelon Medical Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Appoints Dr. Andrew Storm

STRASBOURG, France, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Qaelon Medical, a pioneer in real-time surgical leak detection and advanced insufflation technology, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and the appointment of leading endoscopist Dr. Andrew Storm, M.D., FASGE, Chair of Endoscopy at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. The SAB will guide Qaelon's clinical development and innovation of its transformative AI-assisted platform for real-time detection of surgical leaks and perforations in minimally invasive surgery, including endoluminal robotics and advanced therapeutic endoscopic procedures. Additional members will be announced over the coming weeks.

"We are thrilled to launch our Scientific Advisory Board with Dr. Andrew Storm, whose expertise in therapeutic endoscopy and device innovation perfectly complements our mission to revolutionize endoscopic procedures through real-time detection of leaks and perforations, alongside advanced insufflation," said Eran Shlomovitz, MD, FRCPC, FRCSC, FACS, Chief Medical Officer of Qaelon Medical. "Dr. Storm's leadership in advancing novel endoscopic procedures will be invaluable as we accelerate clinical trials and bring our life-saving platform to market."

Dr. Andrew Storm, M.D., FASGE, serves as Chair of Endoscopy at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, and co-director of the Developmental Endoscopy Unit, which focuses on the development and testing of novel endoscopic devices and procedures. He also chairs the Association for Bariatric Endoscopy.

"I'm excited to join Qaelon Medical's Scientific Advisory Board at this transformative moment in flexible endoscopy," said Dr. Storm. "Therapeutic endoscopy and endoluminal robotics are experiencing rapid innovation, enabling less invasive approaches to complex procedures such as endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD), endobariatrics (ESG), endoscopic ultrasound-guided (EUS) gastrointestinal anastomosis, and endoscopic full-thickness resection (EFTR). Yet, the fear of leaks and perforations, coupled with the limitations of current insufflation and leak detection technologies, hinders broad adoption. Qaelon's platform directly addresses critical unmet needs in endoscopic and bariatric interventions. I look forward to collaborating with leading endoscopists and surgeons to improve patient outcomes using the Qaelon system that provides real-time decision-making data."

"Existing leak tests and insufflation platforms are not optimized for the unique challenges of intraluminal surgery and endoscopic robotic, leaving patients at risk of serious complications such as sepsis or reoperation," said Liam Burns, CEO of Qaelon Medical. "Qaelon's cutting-edge platform addresses these challenges head-on with real-time detection of leaks and perforations, precision constant-flow insufflation, and AI-assisted analytics. Dr. Storm's expertise will be instrumental in advancing our mission to establish a quantifiable standard of care that enhances precision, improves patient safety, and gives endoscopists the confidence to accelerate adoption of advanced therapeutic procedures."

About Qaelon Medical

Qaelon Medical is pioneering the future of surgical leak detection and insufflation. Its platform is the first to integrate real-time, AI-assisted leak detection with advanced, constant-flow insufflation for minimally invasive procedures. By replacing outdated visual tests with digital sensors and advanced algorithms, Qaelon enables surgeons to intervene intraoperatively, potentially reducing complication rates, hospital stays, and healthcare costs. Headquartered in Strasbourg, France, Qaelon is supported by industry veterans, strategic partners like Caresyntax, and a global network of clinical innovators.

Note / Disclaimer: Qaelon Medical products are currently under development and have not been cleared by the FDA or available for commercial sale in the United States or Europe.

For more information, visit www.qaelonmedical.com or contact: Yee Ying Douchamps, yee-ying.douchamps@qaelonmedical.com.

