PURE Bioscience Unveils Revolutionary Membrane Treatment Solution for the Dairy and Beverage Industry

EL CAJON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Antimicrobial--PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: PURE) (“PURE,” the “Company” or “we”), creator of the patented non-toxic silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC) antimicrobial, is proud to announce an innovative application method for membrane treatment in the dairy and beverage industry using our flagship product, PURE® Hard Surface. This groundbreaking solution addresses common membrane fouling and sanitization challenges, delivering outstanding results that enable operators to restore throughput and sanitize the membrane without damage or oxidation.

Tom Myers, EVP of Technology & Development at PURE Bioscience, stated, “The introduction of PURE Hard Surface to the Dairy and Beverage industry represents a significant advancement in membrane treatment technology. This product delivers unmatched efficiency and enhances filtration operation and longevity.”

Key Attributes of PURE Hard Surface for Membrane Treatment:

One Treatment—Zero Compromises: Achieve superior results with just one treatment. PURE Hard Surface effectively removes fouling, restores flow, and delays the need for membrane replacement without compromising membrane integrity.

Achieve superior results with just one treatment. PURE Hard Surface effectively removes fouling, restores flow, and delays the need for membrane replacement without compromising membrane integrity. Proven Performance : Our solution boasts results with successful treatments demonstrating an impressive 4+ log reduction in 120 seconds. Additionally, it is NSF-listed, making it ideal for eliminating harmful bacteria in the dairy industry without causing membrane oxidation.

: Our solution boasts results with successful treatments demonstrating an impressive 4+ log reduction in 120 seconds. Additionally, it is NSF-listed, making it ideal for eliminating harmful bacteria in the dairy industry without causing membrane oxidation. Complete Penetration in Minutes : In practical applications, our treatment has shown complete membrane penetration within 5 minutes for reverse osmosis (RO) systems, effectively scrubbing away fouling and restoring throughput. Similarly, our ultrafiltration treatment (UF) systems resulted in immediate penetration and unmatched restoration of throughput while sanitizing to meet stringent quality specifications.

: In practical applications, our treatment has shown complete membrane penetration within 5 minutes for reverse osmosis (RO) systems, effectively scrubbing away fouling and restoring throughput. Similarly, our ultrafiltration treatment (UF) systems resulted in immediate penetration and unmatched restoration of throughput while sanitizing to meet stringent quality specifications. Simplicity and Effectiveness : Membrane operators prefer PURE Hard Surface for its no-hassle approach. The ready-to-use formula requires no mixing—fill and go. Plus, with the lowest EPA toxicity rating, there is no need for personal protective equipment, making it highly safe for staff.

: Membrane operators prefer PURE Hard Surface for its no-hassle approach. The ready-to-use formula requires no mixing—fill and go. Plus, with the lowest EPA toxicity rating, there is no need for personal protective equipment, making it highly safe for staff. Environmentally Safe : Our treatment poses no risks to wastewater systems, ensuring no impact on digesters or discharge permit compliance.

: Our treatment poses no risks to wastewater systems, ensuring no impact on digesters or discharge permit compliance. Cost-Effective Solution: With just one treatment, manufacturers can sell full-priced finished goods, reduce operational costs, and significantly prolong the lifespan of their membranes, contributing to overall operational efficiency.

“Our SDC technology is redefining what’s possible in the food industry – and PURE Hard Surface is at the forefront,” said Tim Steffensmeier, Vice President of Sales. “This modern membrane application brings a smarter, more efficient approach to streamlining operation, delivering a measurable cost savings, and empowers manufacturers to uphold the highest quality standards in the industry, without the negative trade-offs of traditional chemistry.”

Discover the transformative benefits of PURE Hard Surface for membrane treatment. For more information, visit www.purebio.com/membrane, contact one of our key distributors, or come to our booth at the Dairy Foods Membrane Technology Forum, June 2-4, 20025 in Bloomington, MN.

How SDC Works

SDC kills microorganisms by two modes of action: 1) the silver ion deactivates structural and metabolic membrane proteins, leading to microbial death; 2) the microbes view SDC as a food source, allowing the silver ion to enter the microbe. Once inside the organism, the silver ion denatures the DNA, which halts the microbe’s ability to replicate and leads to its death. This dual action makes SDC highly and quickly effective against a broad spectrum of microbes. Traditional silver-based disinfectants have short shelf lives – from hours to days. SDC is a stabilized silver ion complex with a shelf life of several years. The unique bond between the silver ions in SDC allows them to remain in solution while making them more bioavailable for antimicrobial action.

About PURE Bioscience, Inc.

PURE focuses on developing and commercializing our proprietary antimicrobial products, primarily in food safety. We provide best-in-class solutions to combat the health and environmental challenges of pathogens and hygienic control. Our technology platform is based on patented, stabilized ionic silver, and our initial products contain silver dihydrogen citrate, better known as SDC. This broad-spectrum, non-toxic antimicrobial agent formulates well with other compounds. As a platform technology, SDC is distinguished from existing products in the marketplace because of its superior efficacy, reduced toxicity, and mitigation of bacterial resistance. PURE’s mailing address is 771 Jamacha Rd. #512, El Cajon, California 92019 (San Diego County area), which serves as its official address for all business requirements.

Tim Steffensmeier, Vice President of Sales

Email: tsteffensmeier@purebio.com