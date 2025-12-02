PumasAI’s AskPumas Surpasses 15,000 Questions Answered as Global Use of AI Tools in Drug Development Accelerates

DOVER, Del. (December 2, 2025) – PumasAI, a science-first organization that turns data into life-saving decisions faster, announced today that AskPumas, its secure Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) tool built for clinical pharmacologists and pharmacometricians, has just surpassed 15,000 questions answered.

AskPumas is an AI assistant that delivers trusted, on-demand access to field-specific knowledge by integrating a curated list of sources, giving pharmacometricians and clinical pharmacologists accurate, source-backed answers grounded in validated content.

“AskPumas was built for scientists who need answers they can stand behind, and this milestone signals the growing confidence of scientists in using artificial intelligence in drug development,” said Dr. Vijay Ivaturi, Co-Founder and CEO of PumasAI. “We focused on real scientific workflows and created something dependable that our friends and colleagues would actually use. That is why we are seeing adoption grow rapidly.”

The AI needed in pharma and biotech

AskPumas is part of a broader AI strategy at PumasAI to help teams access insights quicker in a safe and repeatable way. Upcoming workflow automation features will continue to extend its value across model-informed drug development teams.

Key features of AskPumas include the following:

● Curated Knowledge Resources: Through its constantly updated, focused resource base, the tool provides more relevant answers than generic large language models (LLMs).

● Improved Accuracy: By focusing on reducing hallucinations and ensuring human verification of AI responses, AskPumas provides reliable, source-backed information.

● Language Flexibility: Users can gain responses in multiple languages, and the system translates all PumasAI tutorials and documentation with ease.

“AskPumas is doing what pharmacometricians have always needed, supporting their work with fast and accurate access to curated knowledge relevant to the pharmacometrician,” said Dr. Andreas Noack, VP of Product Development at PumasAI.

More than 1,400 scientists across 260 institutions are now using PumasAI tools. The company continues to support innovation in academia by offering its solutions at no cost to academic institutions worldwide. Universities and academic researchers can gain free access to PumasAI tools by following the instructions at https://pumas.ai/our-products/pumas-for-academia.

To learn more or request a demo of AskPumas, visit https://pumas.ai/ or watch the video at https://youtu.be/LxY2ofCVX8E?si=dcS7HIgv5YaelmgE&t=232.

About PumasAI

PumasAI is an award-winning global healthcare intelligence company with a vision to accelerate precision healthcare to patients. Proprietary software and AI tools developed by the company include an integrated modeling and simulation platform designed to multiply productivity across the drug development lifecycle as well as a range of specialized solutions for data analytics, machine learning, clinical trial optimization, and regulatory compliance. Scientists at PumasAI partner with leading pharmaceutical innovators, providing expert consulting in clinical pharmacology, model-informed drug development (MIDD), pharmacometrics, front-end applications, and more. By streamlining modeling, simulation, and data analytics, their solutions empower scientists and pharmaceutical partners to accelerate breakthroughs and deliver transformative healthcare. For additional information, visit www.pumas.ai.

Media Contact

Don F. McLean, McLean Media

+1-734-716-4182