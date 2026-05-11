PumasAI Named Clinical Pharmacology & Pharmacometrics Innovator of the Year 2026 by Global Health & Pharma News

PumasAI, a science-first organization that turns data into life-saving decisions faster, announced today that it has been named Clinical Pharmacology & Pharmacometrics Innovator of the Year 2026 by Global Health & Pharma (GHP) News as part of its annual Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Awards program. The recognition marks the third consecutive year that PumasAI has been honored by GHP, following its recognition as Best Clinical Pharmacology Tech Innovator in 2025 and prior recognition in 2024.

Global Health & Pharma’s annual awards program recognizes organizations making meaningful contributions across healthcare and pharmaceuticals through innovation, measurable business performance, and impact on patient outcomes. According to GHP News, winners are selected through an independent, merit-led research process led by the publication’s expert judging team. The organization evaluates both publicly available information and materials submitted by nominees while assessing factors such as innovation, industry contribution, sustained growth, diversification, customer feedback, and measurable advancements within healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

“I am consistently proud of the pace of innovation that our team continues to drive across clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics,” said Dr. Vijay Ivaturi, Co-Founder and CEO of PumasAI. “Over the past year, we have introduced technologies that are helping scientific teams move faster, automate repetitive work through AI, and make better decisions during critical stages of drug development. We are proud to build tools that create meaningful advantages for our customers and help bring therapies to patients faster.”

Over the past year, PumasAI has continued to expand its technology ecosystem with major advancements across AI, machine learning, and model-informed drug development, including:

● The launch of PumasAide, an integrated AI assistant that connects coding agents directly to live Pumas sessions, allowing scientists to generate code, automate analyses, and accelerate modeling workflows in real time.

● A partnership with SOPHAS (Society of Pharmacometrics and Health Analytics) to launch a new course aimed at empowering the next generation of scientists and healthcare professionals with practical knowledge on Artificial Intelligence in Drug Development (AIDD).

● The release of Pumas 2.8 to embed AI capabilities through PumasAide alongside next-generation estimation methods such as Monte Carlo Expectation Maximization (MCEM), Variational Expectation Maximization (VEM), and new modeling functionality that allows pharmaceutical and biotech teams to perform more advanced analyses within a single integrated platform.

Today, more than 1,400 scientists across 260 institutions use PumasAI tools globally, with free access available to academic institutions to help support the next generation of innovators.

“Our team continues to challenge how work has traditionally been done in this field,” added Ivaturi. “We believe clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics teams deserve modern technology built for the speed and complexity of today’s development environment. That mindset continues to shape every product and service we bring to market.”

Global Health & Pharma is part of AI Global Media, a UK-based publishing group that has produced more than 200 publications since 2010. The publication’s quarterly digital magazine reaches a highly engaged audience and continues to add thousands of new opt-in subscribers each quarter.

Learn more about PumasAI’s innovations in clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics at https://pumas.ai/.

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