Pulse Biosciences’ Nanosecond PFA Technology to be Featured at The Heart Rhythm Society 2025 Annual Meeting

April 23, 2025 | 
4 min read

Nanosecond PFA 360° Cardiac Catheter for AF ablation to be highlighted in presentations and in a live case transmission

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel and proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nanosecond PFA or nsPFA™) technology, today announced that its Nanosecond PFA technology will be featured in several presentations and a live case transmission featuring the nsPFA 360° catheter mapped with the CARTO™ 3 Mapping System from Johnson & Johnson MedTech at the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) 2025 Annual Meeting, being held April 24-27 in San Diego, California.

“We are gaining significant momentum generating clinical and preclinical evidence in support of our nanosecond PFA technology and are thankful for the clinicians who will be sharing the positive results they are achieving clinically with our 360° catheter for the treatment of AF and preclinically with our focal catheter,” said Paul LaViolette, Co-Chairman and CEO of Pulse Biosciences. “2025 is shaping up to be a milestone year for Pulse Biosciences. Our early clinical work has positioned us to initiate our IDE pivotal trial to support FDA approval of the Nanosecond PFA 360° Cardiac Catheter System in the middle of the year where we will further leverage the support of the KOLs in attendance at this year’s HRS meeting.”

In addition to its booth and technology suite, Nanosecond PFA Technology will be featured at several events at the HRS 2025 Annual Meeting including:

Thursday, April 24, 2025

PFA Live Case Summit

Time:

8:00 am to 9:30am PT

Location:

San Diego Convention Center – Room 20A

 

Session I – Live PFA Cases

 

Live Case: PVI+PWA Using Nanosecond PFA

 

Live Case Site: Na Homolce Hospital, Prague, CZ.

 

Live Case Operations: Jan Petru, MD, and Moritoshi Funasako, MD, PhD

Presentation | Dose-based Lesion Titration using Focal Nanosecond Pulsed Electric Field Ablation: A Preclinical Assessment

Time:

5:00pm to 6:30 pm PT

Location:

Sails Pavilion - Poster Area

 

Masaya Shinohara, Keita Watanabe, Fengyuan Yu, Abhishek Maan, William Whang, Srinivas R. Dukkipati, Vivek Y. Reddy, Jacob S. Koruth

 

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY

 

Saturday, April 26th

Presentation | Feasibility and Durability of Pulmonary Vein Isolation and Posterior Left Atrial Wall Ablation Using Nanosecond Pulse Field Ablation: A First-in-Human Clinical Experience

Time:

8:00am to 8:10am PT

Location:

Oral Abstracts Hub 1 - Sails Pavillion

 

Petr Neuzil MD PhD, Jan Petru MD, Moritoshi Funasako, MD, Jacob S. Koruth MD Pavel Hala, MD, Jan Skoda, MD, PhD, Vivek Y. Reddy, MD

 

Homolka Hospital, Prague, Czech Republic; Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital, New York, NY

Presentation | Poster Session IV

Time:

9:30 am to 11:30am PT

Location:

Exhibit Hall

 

Nanosecond PFA Utilizing A Novel Focal Catheter with a Novel Mapping System: Initial Lab Experience

 

Aqeel Khanani MD, Usman Siddiqui MD, Lakeland Regional Health in Lakeland, Florida

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the intention as well as the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary CellFX® nsPFA™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its CellFX nsPFA technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers, such as surgical soft tissue ablation.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA, nanosecond PFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the effectiveness of the Company’s CellFX nsPFA technology, statements concerning the Company’s expected product development efforts, such as advancement of its nsPFA 360° Cardiac Catheter to treat atrial fibrillation, statements concerning early clinical and pre-clinical successes and whether they are predictive of the safety and efficacy of any medical device such as the nsPFA 360° Cardiac Catheter, Pulse Biosciences’ expectations, whether stated or implied, regarding its future clinical studies and regulatory submissions, and other future events. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Pulse Biosciences’ current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Pulse Biosciences’ business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Pulse Biosciences’ control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Pulse Biosciences’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pulse Biosciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.


Contacts

Investors:
Pulse Biosciences, Inc.
Jon Skinner, CFO
IR@pulsebiosciences.com

Or

Gilmartin Group
Philip Trip Taylor
415.937.5406
philip@gilmartinir.com

