Pulse Biosciences Announces Publication in the Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery

Preclinical data demonstrates advantages of the nano-PFA Cardiac Surgical System over radio frequency technology for ablation of cardiac tissue





MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLSE), a company leveraging its novel and proprietary Nanosecond Pulsed Field Ablation™ (nano-PFA or nsPFA™) technology, today announced a new publication in the Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery. This preclinical study demonstrates the advantages of the nano-PFA Cardiac Surgical System over radiofrequency technology for the ablation of cardiac tissue.

The study was designed to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of a new nanosecond pulsed field ablation parallel clamp, Pulse Biosciences’ nano-PFA Cardiac Surgical System, in ablating different cardiac tissue locations. Ablations were performed in all four heart chambers of porcine models by delivering a sequence of very short-duration high-amplitude electrical pulses taking 1.25 seconds per application, independent of tissue thickness or type. Results validated the expected clinical benefits of nano-PFA, as all lesions produced by this technology resulted in persistent exit block of pulmonary veins. This is consistent with the histology showing reliable, durable contiguous and transmural ablations without injury to adjacent organs.

“We are very proud to have this data published in the leading scientific journal in the field, the renowned Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery. The results of this study are extremely compelling because they demonstrate the potential for nano-PFA to consistently deliver contiguous and transmural ablations to tissues of varying thickness without injury to adjacent organs at much quicker speeds than radiofrequency technology. These benefits are very appealing to surgeons who always prioritize generating consistent positive outcomes for their patients,” said Dr. Gan Dunnington, Chief Medical Officer, Cardiac Surgery of Pulse Biosciences.

Dr. Niv Ad, Chief Science Officer, Cardiac Surgery of Pulse Biosciences commented, “Nano-PFA delivers short-duration, high-amplitude energy pulses which act as a nonthermal mechanism of action. Our preclinical work is validating the technology’s theoretical benefits to deliver safer and more effective ablations to advance the surgical treatment of atrial fibrillation. We look forward to continuing our clinical work and are thankful for the support of all the surgeons who are supporting our studies.”

Pulse’s Cardiac Surgery System with Surgical Clamp is designed to produce durable, continuous, transmural, ablation lesions during cardiac surgery procedures for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. The bipolar clamp utilizes the Company’s proprietary nanosecond PFA technology. Based on pre-clinical studies, a single application of less than two seconds with the Surgical Clamp creates a consistent, transmural, durable ablation, which is significantly faster, requiring approximately one-twentieth the time of currently available thermal ablation technologies. Also, due to the non-thermal mechanism of action of nano-PFA, there is no risk of thermal spread that may cause undesired injury to collateral tissues, which compares favorably to thermal radiofrequency ablation. The nano-PFA Cardiac Surgical System received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in July 2024 and was enrolled in the FDA’s TAP program.

The company is progressing with a multi-center, first-in-human atrial fibrillation (AF) feasibility study in Europe. Currently, three centers in the Netherlands are enrolling patients into the study. The Company expects to share preliminary results of the trial in late 2025.

About Pulse Biosciences®

Pulse Biosciences is a novel bioelectric medicine company committed to health innovation that has the potential to improve the quality of life for patients. The Company’s proprietary CellFX® nsPFA™ technology delivers nanosecond pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear cells while sparing adjacent noncellular tissue. The Company is actively pursuing the development of its CellFX nsPFA technology for use in the treatment of atrial fibrillation and in a select few other markets where it could have a profound positive impact on healthcare for both patients and providers. Pulse Biosciences is now headquartered in Miami, Florida and maintains its office in Hayward, California.

Pulse Biosciences, CellFX, Nano-Pulse Stimulation, NPS, nsPFA, CellFX nsPFA and the stylized logos are among the trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the effectiveness of the Company’s CellFX nsPFA technology and CellFX System to safely and effectively provide symptomatic relief to patients with benign thyroid nodules or cause significant nodule volume reductions, whether within a month or otherwise, statements concerning the Company’s expected product development efforts and future clinical studies and regulatory submissions and whether the Company might obtain regulatory approval to market and sell the nsPFA Percutaneous Electrode System as a treatment for benign thyroid nodules, statements concerning whether any clinical study will show that the Company’s novel nsPFA mechanism of action will deliver fast and precise ablations, statements concerning early clinical successes and whether they are predictive of the safety and effectiveness of any medical device such as the nsPFA Percutaneous Electrode System, and Pulse Biosciences’ expectations, whether stated or implied, regarding whether the Company’s CellFX nsPFA technology will become a disruptive, superior and durable treatment option for treating benign thyroid nodules or any other medical condition or otherwise advance current medical standards of care, and other future events. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Pulse Biosciences’ current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding Pulse Biosciences’ business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Pulse Biosciences’ control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Pulse Biosciences’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pulse Biosciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Contacts



Investors:

Pulse Biosciences, Inc.

Darrin Uecker, CTO or Kevin Danahy CCO

IR@pulsebiosciences.com

or

Gilmartin Group

Philip Trip Taylor

415.937.5406

philip@gilmartinir.com