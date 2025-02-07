Pulmonary Embolism Market Size to Reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2035, Impelled by Rising Prevalence of Risk Factors

Pulmonary Embolism Market Outlook 2025-2035:

The 7 major pulmonary embolism market valued at USD 1.9 Billion in 2024. The IMARC Group predicts that the 7MM would reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2035, showing an estimated growth rate (CAGR) of 6.02% during 2025-2035. Rapid advancement in diagnostic techniques, greater awareness, and growing numbers of susceptible individuals, including obese, smoking, or otherwise inactive individuals, fuel the growth of the pulmonary embolism (PE) market. The latest innovative treatment alternatives, including targeted and non-invasive therapy, are further promoting the growth of the pulmonary embolism market. Early diagnosis and customized treatment plans further help improve outcomes and thus further promote the market. Rising healthcare expenditures and developing health care systems in the developing world will continue to drive the pulmonary embolism market.

Rising Prevalence of Risk Factors: Driving the Pulmonary Embolism Market

The factors of risk that contribute to cases of pulmonary embolism are also associated with obesity, lack of physical activity, and chronic diseases like heart conditions, cancer, and diabetes. Because these diseases’ rates are on the rise worldwide, so too are the diseases leading to pulmonary embolism, such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Aging populations and expanded awareness of signs and diagnostic technologies in PE continue to drive additional diagnosis and greater demands for medical therapies. All new anticoagulant and thrombolytic therapies together with other available less invasive modalities continue adding on to these developments. Enhancements in the healthcare systems in developing markets increase access to treatments, further promoting market growth.

Request a PDF Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pulmonary-embolism-market/requestsample

Development of Novel Therapies and Pharmacological Treatments: Contributing to Market Expansion

Buy Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=6777&method=809

Marketed Therapies in Pulmonary Embolism Market

New treatments and drugs are propelling the growth of the pulmonary embolism treatment market. Scientists now work on even more effective and safer drugs that are already being used, including anticoagulants and clot-dissolving drugs, as well as developing new ones. New DOACs, or direct oral anticoagulants, have grown in popularity lately as they can be used very easily compared with the older drug, warfarin, whose dosage needs continuous monitoring. Thrombolytic treatments in dissolving the blood clots with reduced bleeds are considered to be topics of research studies. Targeted therapy, comprising monoclonal antibodies and small molecule drugs, is of especial interest for severe PE complicated by right ventricular dysfunction. The use of catheter-based direct clot removal therapies is also being increasingly adopted. These are addressing unmet needs in treatment and are seeing improved patient outcomes, which is fueling this market. An increased number of clinical trials, combined with advancing personalized treatment approaches, add to the market because of the necessity of providing tailormade care that reduces the recurrence of PE.

Activase (Alteplase): Boehringer Ingelheim

Activase, or Alteplase, is a tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) used in the management of acute pulmonary embolism (PE) in hemodynamically unstable patients. It functions by converting plasminogen to plasmin, thereby promoting the degradation of blood clots. The effect is reestablishment of pulmonary circulation and hence improvement in oxygenation and hemodynamic stability. Activase is administered intravenously with close medical monitoring.

Savaysa (Edoxaban): Daiichi Sankyo

Savaysa (Edoxaban) is an oral anticoagulant approved for the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism (PE) in adults. It inhibits factor Xa, an important enzyme in the coagulation cascade, to prevent further clot formation. Savaysa reduces the risk of recurrent PE and improves patient outcomes. It is used following initial treatment with a parenteral anticoagulant.

Arixtra (Fondaparinux sodium): Sanofi Aventis

Arixtra(Fondaparinux sodium) is another anticoagulant approved to treat acute pulmonary embolism (PE) in adults, by selectively inhibiting factor Xa and subsequently preventing the further formation of new blood clots. It has been commonly utilized in hemodynamically stable patients for reducing PE recurrence and bettering clinical outcome.

Xarelto (Rivaroxaban): Bayer/Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical

Xarelto is an oral anticoagulant approved for use in the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism (PE) in adults. It works through the inhibition of factor Xa, a major enzyme in blood clotting. This prevents new clots from forming. It reduces the chances of recurrence of PE and also improves clinical outcomes. It is usually administered following initial treatment with a parenteral anticoagulant.

Emerging Therapies in Pulmonary Embolism Market

BAY 3018250: Bayer

BAY-3018250 is an experimental anti-alpha-2 antiplasmin monoclonal antibody; it targets alpha-2 antiplasmin, a protein that prevents the breakdown of clots. Under investigation in phase II clinical studies, it can be used for the treatment of pulmonary embolism through enhancing clot lysis. This medication aims to be a more efficacious and focused treatment for a patient diagnosed with pulmonary embolism-a critical condition characterized by blocked pulmonary arteries.

Abelacimab: Anthos Therapeutics

Abelacimab is an investigational Factor XI inhibitor anticoagulant developed by Anthos Therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of pulmonary embolism (PE). This drug selectively targets Factor XI with the aim of reducing the risk of thrombosis while at the same time minimizing bleeding complications. Abelacimab is being studied as a safer alternative to traditional anticoagulants for PE management.



Drug Name Company Name MOA ROA BAY 3018250 Bayer Antiplasmin inhibitors Intravenous Abelacimab Anthos Therapeutics Factor XI inhibitors; Factor XIa inhibitors Subcutaneous

Detailed list of emerging therapies in Pulmonary Embolism is provided in the final report…

Leading Companies in the Pulmonary Embolism Market:

IMARC’s market research report entails a sophisticated study of competitive scenario in the market. Many major companies engaged in the global Pulmonary Embolism market are presently working on the development of more integrated platforms that can improve management practices for Pulmonary Embolism. These key players include Daiichi Sankyo, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Sanofi, Bayer, and others. The constant research and developments, availability of diagnostic equipment, and growth in these companies’ products keep the demand in the Pulmonary Embolism market growing continuously.

Key Players in Pulmonary Embolism Market:

The key players in the pulmonary embolism market who are in different phases of developing different therapies are Bayer, Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical, Anthos Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Tasly Pharmaceutical, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for pulmonary embolism include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. IMARC projections and reports indicate that in the United States, the volume of patients affected by pulmonary embolism holds the highest volumes and the country also holds the largest share of the pulmonary embolism treatment market. Newer trends in pulmonary embolism treatments include newer thrombolytic therapies, especially catheter-directed thrombolysis, which provides more precision to remove clots. Newer imaging modalities like CT pulmonary angiography and very sensitive D-dimer tests also improve diagnostic techniques and make it easier to detect in early stages. Anticoagulants are also more commonly used in the long-term management of PE with newer DOACs due to their convenience and decreased risk of bleeding. Tailoring the treatment according to the patient’s profile and risk factors in case of varying severities of PE is also becoming a trend.

Recent Developments in Pulmonary Embolism Market:

· February 2025: A seminal paper published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine provides crucial insights into the incidence and outcomes of acute pulmonary embolism (PE) in children and adolescents, filling an important gap in epidemiological data for this severe condition.

· As of December 2024, Bayer published pipeline updates wherein it reported that SIRIUS is underway, a study testing BAY-3018250 for its therapeutic potential in treating pulmonary embolism. This study, according to current predictions, is to be completed within the primary objective by the third quarter of 2025. This will serve as one of the primary efficacy and safety assessment studies on the novel therapy that BAY-3018250 is as an anticoagulant agent.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Period: 2019-2024

Market Forecast: 2025-2035

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the pulmonary embolism market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the pulmonary embolism market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current pulmonary embolism marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pulmonary-embolism-market/toc

IMARC Group Offer Other Reports:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market: The 7 major chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market reached a value of US$ 13,464.0 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 18,551.6 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.96% during 2024-2034.

Heart Failure Market: The heart failure market reached a value of US$ 6.6 Billion across the top 7 markets (US, EU4, UK, and Japan) in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the top 7 markets to reach US$ 18.5 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.81% during 2024-2034.

Pneumonia Market: The 7 major pneumonia market are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.32% during 2024-2034.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market: The 7 major abdominal aortic aneurysm market reached a value of US$ 1,692.4 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 3,235.2 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.07% during 2024-2034.

Pulmonary Hypertension Associated with Interstitial Lung Disease Market: The 7 major pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease market reached a value of US$ 1.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.99% during 2024-2034.

Recurrent Malignant Glioma Market: The 7 major recurrent malignant glioma market reached a value of US$ 1.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the 7MM to reach US$ 2.2 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.15% during 2024-2034.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Phone Number: - +1 631 791 1145, +91-120-433-0800