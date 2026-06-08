Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces Investor Webinar for 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Provectus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that its 2026 annual stockholder meeting (the “Annual Meeting”), including shareholder meeting activities and a company update, will be accessible by Zoom webinar (the “Webinar”). The in-person meeting will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at Perkins Place Office Building, located at 525 Portland Street, Knoxville, Tenn., beginning at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Webinar may be accessed by registering in advance at: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dk5maouTTnapefTTfZSrmQ#/registration.

Annual Meeting materials, including the Company’s 2026 Proxy Statement, 2026 Notice of Internet Availability, and 2025 Annual Report, are available on Provectus’s website at https://www.provectusbio.com/annual-meeting/.

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of immunotherapy medicines based on rose bengal sodium, a first-in-class synthetic small molecule from the halogenated xanthene family. The Company’s clinical programs span oncology, dermatology, and ophthalmology, with additional proof-of-concept programs in hematology, wound healing, infectious diseases, and tissue repair.

For more information, visit www.provectusbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to the business of Provectus and its affiliates, which are based on currently available information and current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “aim,” “likely,” “outlook,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “budget,” “plan,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “project,” “projection,” “predict,” “potential,” “targeting,” “intend,” “can,” “could,” “might,” “should,” “believe,” and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook.

The safety and efficacy of the agents and/or uses under investigation have not been established. There is no guarantee that the agents will receive health authority approval or become commercially available in any country for the uses being investigated or that such agents as products will achieve any particular revenue levels.

Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or as of the date specifically specified herein, and Provectus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include those discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2025 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2026.

Contacts:

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Heather Raines, CPA

Chief Financial Officer

hraines@pvct.com

(866) 594-5999

Investor Relations & Media

Susan Xu

sxu@allianceadvisors.com

(778) 323-0959