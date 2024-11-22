SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Protagonist Therapeutics to Participate in the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference 2024

November 22, 2024 | 
2 min read

NEWARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (“Protagonist” or the “Company”) today announced that Dinesh V. Patel, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference taking place December 3-5, 2024 in Coral Gables, Florida. The Company will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference - December 3-5, 2024

Format: Fireside Chat
Day/Time: Tuesday, December 3 at 8:45 A.M. ET
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore44/ptgx/2402505

If you are interested in meeting with the Protagonist team during the conference, please reach out to your Evercore representative.

A replay of the fireside will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations Events and Presentations webpage for one year following the event.

About Protagonist
Protagonist Therapeutics is a late-stage development biopharmaceutical company. Two novel peptides derived from Protagonist’s proprietary discovery platform are currently in advanced Phase 3 clinical development, with New Drug Application submissions to the FDA potentially in 2025. Icotrokinra (JNJ-2113, formerly PN-235), is the first targeted oral peptide designed to selectively block the IL-23 receptor,which underpins the inflammatory response in moderate-to-severe plaque PsO and other IL-23-mediated diseases. Icotrokinra binds to the IL-23 receptor with single-digit picomolar affinity and demonstrated potent, selective inhibition of IL-23 signaling in human T cells. Icotrokinra is licensed to Johnson & Johnson and is currently in Phase 3 development for psoriasis and is nearing completion of Phase 2b development for ulcerative colitis. Following icotrokinra’s joint discovery by Protagonist and Johnson & Johnson scientists pursuant to the companies’ IL-23R collaboration, Protagonist was primarily responsible for development of icotrokinra through Phase 1, with Johnson & Johnson assuming responsibility for development in Phase 2 and beyond. Rusfertide, a mimetic of the natural hormone hepcidin, is currently in Phase 3 development for the rare blood disorder polycythemia vera. Rusfertide is being co-developed and will be co-commercialized with Takeda Pharmaceuticals pursuant to a worldwide collaboration and license agreement entered into in 2024 under which the Company remains primarily responsible for development through NDA filing. The Company also has a number of pre-clinical stage oral drug discovery programs addressing clinically and commercially validated targets, including IL-17, hepcidin mimetic, and anti-obesity programs.

More information on Protagonist, its pipeline drug candidates and clinical studies can be found on the Company’s website at www.protagonist-inc.com.

Contact Information
Corey Davis Ph.D.
Investor Relations Contact - LifeSci Advisors
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com
+1 212 915 2577

Virginia Amann
Media Relations Contact - ENTENTE Network of Companies
virginiaamann@ententeinc.com
+1 833 500 0061 ext 1

SOURCE: Protagonist Therapeutics

View the original press release on accesswire.com

California Events
ACCESSWIRE
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Human liver protection. Wireframe low poly style. Concept for medical, pharmacology, treatment of the hepatitis. Abstract modern 3d vector illustration on dark blue background.
MASH
Novo, Viking Heat Up MASH Space with Promising Data at AASLD24
November 20, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of hand holding trophy with people coming out of trophy and celebrating
Job Trends
BioSpace Announces 2025 Best Places to Work in Biopharma
November 12, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Madrid, Spain cityscape at Calle de Alcala and Gran Via.
Alzheimer’s
Leqembi, Kisunla and Beyond: The Next Wave of Alzheimer’s at CTAD 2024
November 11, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Young Woman Standing In Front Of Exit Door. Full Length, Vector, Illustration, Flat Design, Character.
Layoffs
Viracta Therapeutics Cuts 42% of Staff as Part of Resource Reprioritization
November 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel