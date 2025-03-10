SUBSCRIBE
ProPhase Labs to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on March 11

March 10, 2025 | 
GARDEN CITY, NY, March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH) (“ProPhase” or the “Company”), a next-generation biotech, genomics, and consumer products company, today announced that Ted Karkus, CEO, will be presenting at this year’s Investor Summit Virtual on March 11th.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit
Presentation Time: 1:30 P.M. ET
Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3082/52134

Conference Overview and Structure
The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.

This quarter’s event is focused on MicroCap companies who are undervalued and have a catalyst.

Registration for Investors

To request free registration, please go to https://investorsummitgroup.com and click the “Registration” button.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a next-generation biotech, genomics and consumer products company. Our goal is to create a healthier world with bold action and the power of insight. We’re revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, while developing potential game changer diagnostics and therapeutics in the fight against cancer. This includes a potentially life-saving cancer test focused on early detection of esophageal cancer and potential breakthrough cancer therapeutics with novel mechanisms of action. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs’ valuable subsidiaries, their synergies, and significant growth underscore our potential for long-term value.

Media Relations and Institutional Investor Contact:
ProPhase Labs, Inc.
investorrelations@prophaselabs.com

Retail Investor Relations Contact:
Renmark Financial Communications
John Boidman
212-812-7680
Jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com

