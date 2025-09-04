ProPhase Labs Inc. to Participate in Renmark’s Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, September 4, 2025

Company cancels the Equity Line of Credit (ELOC)

UNIONDALE, NY, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPH), (the “Company” or “ProPhase”), a next generation biotech, genomics and consumer products company, announced today that they will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc’s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series to discuss its latest investor presentation on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 12:00 pm EDT. ProPhase Labs Inc. welcomes stakeholders, investors and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature Ted Karkus, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Topics to be covered will include a general overview of the Company as well as several important initiatives including the crypto treasury strategy, potential significant liquidity events that are well underway and the cancellation of the Equity Line of Credit (ELOC). The investor presentation will be followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on the Company’s Investor website.

REGISTER HERE:

Thursday, September 4, 2025: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/live-registration/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nasdaq-prph-kdQjtuo5cV

To ensure smooth connectivity, please access this link using the latest version of Google Chrome.



About ProPhase Labs Inc.

ProPhase Labs Inc. (Nasdaq: PRPH) (“ProPhase”) is a next-generation biotech, genomics and consumer products company. Our mission is to build a healthier world through bold innovation and actionable insight. We’re revolutionizing healthcare with industry-leading Whole Genome Sequencing solutions, groundbreaking diagnostic development – such as our potentially life-saving test for the early detection of esophageal cancer – and a world class direct-to-consumer marketing platform for cutting edge OTC dietary supplements. We develop, manufacture, and commercialize health and wellness solutions to enable people to live their best lives. We are committed to executional excellence, smart diversification, and a synergistic, omni-channel approach. ProPhase Labs’ valuable subsidiaries, their synergies, and significant growth underscore our potential for long-term value. www.ProPhaseLabs.com

Media Relations and Institutional Investor Contact:

ProPhase Labs, Inc.

investorrelations@prophaselabs.com

Retail Investor Relations Contact:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

John Boidman: jboidman@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel.: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com