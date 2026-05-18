Propedix Announces Appointment of Dr. Mercedes E. Gonzalez to its Clinical Advisory Board

BOSTON, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Propedix today announced the appointment of board-certified pediatric dermatologist Dr. Mercedes E. Gonzalez, MD, to its Clinical Advisory Board, effective immediately.

Dr. Gonzalez is the founder and Medical Director of Derm360 and Medical Director of Pediatric Skin Research, LLC. She holds academic appointments as Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and Larkin Hospital Dermatology Residency Program. She serves on the Board of Directors of the American Board of Dermatology and as a member of the Meetings Committee of the Society for Pediatric Dermatology Practice Management. Dr. Gonzalez is a dedicated clinical researcher focused on expanding access to innovative therapies for children with skin disease.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Gonzalez to the Propedix Clinical Advisory Board," said Dr. Carl Schanbacher, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Propedix. "Her deep pediatric dermatology expertise and leadership in research and education will be invaluable to our innovation in topical treatments for fungal conditions."

"I am honored to join the Propedix Clinical Advisory Board," said Dr. Mercedes E. Gonzalez. "Propedix's innovative DryStik technology, the clinical data associated with Dryello for Athletes Foot and focus on advancing topical dermatology align perfectly with my passion for improving patient outcomes. I look forward to contributing to the company's growth and mission of enhancing quality of life."

This appointment strengthens Propedix's Clinical Advisory Board with additional pediatric clinical and strategic expertise in dermatology.

About Propedix



Propedix is a leading biopharma and consumer health company dedicated to advancing innovative treatments in topical dermatology and anti-infectives. Through a commitment to innovation, Propedix strives to provide effective, clinically tested solutions to fungal conditions. The Propedix team works diligently to expand the world of anti-fungal and anti-pathogen treatment using their proprietary DryStik™ delivery and formulation technology. The Company has a robust pipeline with expected launches in new Foot Anti-Perspirant, Jock Itch, and Ring Worm, and Candida products throughout 2026.

About Dryello™



Dryello's™ (Tolnaftate 1% in a formulated rub on application stick) is a novel treatment for Athletes Foot that has been clinical tested to demonstrate strong effectiveness in mycological (fungal) cure and the reduction of symptoms associated with such infections including itch, perspiration, maceration, and scaling. Dryello's™ unique technology formulation and the supporting clinical data demonstrates safe and effective use in patients suffering or trying to prevent Athletes Foot.

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SOURCE Propedix Inc.