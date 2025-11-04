ProMIS Neurosciences to Participate in the Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

Cambridge, Massachusetts, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that Neil Warma, Chief Executive Officer of ProMIS Neurosciences, and members of senior management will be participating in a fireside chat and investor one-on-one meetings at the Guggenheim 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on Monday, November 10th, 2025 in Boston, MA.

The fireside chat will be held from 11:00-11:25am Eastern Time and a live webcast of the presentation may be accessed by visiting the Events page of the Company’s website at www.promisneurosciences.com . The webcast will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies and vaccines selective for toxic oligomers associated with the development and progression of neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases. The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine, EpiSelect™, has been shown to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins that cause neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), multiple system atrophy (MSA), and Parkinson’s Disease (PD). ProMIS has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA) and Toronto, Ontario (CAN).

About PMN310 and the PRECISE-AD Trial for Alzheimer’s Disease (AD)

PMN310, the Company’s lead product candidate for the treatment of AD, is a humanized monoclonal antibody that has been designed to selectively target only the toxic oligomers, avoiding plaque, thereby potentially reducing or eliminating amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) liability. In addition, because PMN310 may not be limited by off-target binding or side effects, PMN310 could potentially offer an improved efficacy profile over other amyloid-directed antibody therapeutics. PMN310 was granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in July 2025.

Based on the encouraging results from the Phase 1a trial ( NCT06105528 ) of PMN310, ProMIS initiated PRECISE-AD, a Phase 1b clinical trial in AD patients. PRECISE-AD ( NCT06750432 ) is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of multiple ascending doses (5, 10, 20 mg/kg) of intravenous PMN310 in patients with Mild Cognitive Impairment due to AD and mild AD (Stage 3 and Stage 4 AD). PRECISE-AD will be the first study to examine the effects of a monoclonal antibody directed solely against AβO on biomarkers associated with AD pathology and clinical outcomes. Safety will be a primary outcome of the study with particular emphasis on assessing whether, as a non-plaque binder, PMN310 may have a reduced risk of ARIA. The study is powered to provide 95% confidence for detection of ARIA. The study has been designed with a sample size intended to provide sufficient power to provide meaningful insight into effects of PMN310 on biomarkers and clinical outcomes.

EpiSelectTM Drug Discovery Engine

Toxic misfolded proteins underlie the pathogenesis of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease (PD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Generation of therapeutic antibodies selectively targeting only disease-misfolded protein isoforms, while sparing normal or irrelevant isoforms of the same protein, has not yet been successfully achieved by conventional immunization strategies. ProMIS Neurosciences has developed a computational platform (EpiSelectTM) to identify conformational epitopes that are uniquely exposed on toxic misfolded proteins, which can then be used to generate misfolding-speciﬁc antibodies or vaccine formulations. Application of the ProMIS platform produced PMN310, a clinical stage, humanized monoclonal antibody candidate that has been shown to be highly selective for toxic amyloid-beta oligomers (AβO) without signiﬁcant reactivity with amyloid-beta monomers or ﬁbrils, thereby avoiding target distraction by these more abundant species, and potentially reducing the risk of brain edema and microhemorrhages associated with the targeting of vascular/parenchymal amyloid. Similarly, speciﬁc epitopes for alpha-synuclein toxic oligomers/soluble ﬁbrils that drive synucleinopathies, and for pathogenic TDP-43 in ALS and FTD have been identified and lead candidate antibodies generated. The precise conformation of these epitopes has been translated into vaccines inducing an antibody response selective for pathogenic molecular species in preclinical mouse vaccination studies.

