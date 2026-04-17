Promega to Showcase Oncology Research Tools and Companion Diagnostics at AACR Annual Meeting 2026

Bioluminescence tools, companion diagnostics and automated sample preparation headline Promega presence at AACR 2026

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Promega Corporation, a Madison, Wisconsin-based life science tools company, will present new technologies for cell health, target engagement and oncology diagnostics at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026 in San Diego, April 17-22. Researchers attending the conference can explore tools spanning oncology research, drug discovery and diagnostics workflows at Booth #2229 in the San Diego Convention Center.

Topics to be discussed at the conference include:

Lumit® hKi-67 Immunoassay for Cell Proliferation: A plate-based assay for tracking a well-known marker of cell proliferation

A plate-based assay for tracking a well-known marker of cell proliferation TarSeer™ BRETSA™ Target Engagement System: A cellular, tracer-free, bioluminescence-resonance energy transfer (BRET)-based system that detects compound-protein interactions

A cellular, tracer-free, bioluminescence-resonance energy transfer (BRET)-based system that detects compound-protein interactions Microsatellite Instability (MSI) Companion Diagnostics: Promega OncoMate® MSI Dx Analysis System recently received regulatory approvals from the U.S. FDA and the NMPA in China.

Promega OncoMate® MSI Dx Analysis System recently received regulatory approvals from the U.S. FDA and the NMPA in China. Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction on KingFisher™ Instruments: Promega has released preconfigured protocols for implementing Maxwell® HT purification chemistry on KingFisher™ Flex and Apex

Promega scientists will also be presenting thirteen research posters during the event, including the first reveal of the company’s red-shifted NanoPrism™ luciferase. Highlights include:

Two-color bioluminescence analyses pairing NanoLuc® and red-shifted NanoPrism™ luciferases: Sunday April 19, 2:00 – 5:00 pm | Section 13, Board 6, Abstract #288

BRETSA: A BRET-based assay for ultra-sensitive measurement of target engagement through protein denaturation in live cells: Tuesday, April 21, 2:00 – 5:00 pm | Section 39, Board 27, Abstract #6427

Lumit-based profiling of degrader dynamics reveals signaling-dependent, cell context-specific sensitivity to degraders: Tuesday, April 21, 2:00 – 5:00 pm | Section 15, Board 26, Abstract #5799

Learn more about Lumit® hKi-67 Immunoassay at www.promega.com/LumithKi67

Learn more about TarSeer™ BRETSA™ Target Engagement System at www.promega.com/bretsa

Learn more about Promega OncoMate® MSI Dx Analysis System at http://www.promega.com/PromegaMSI

Learn more about Promega support for high-throughput automation at http://www.promega.com/MaxwellHT

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and veterinary, agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors. Learn more at promega.com

Penny Patterson

VP, Corporate Affairs

Promega Corporation

Phone: (608) 274-4330

E-mail: penny.patterson@promega.com